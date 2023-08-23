Pastor and president of Samaritan’s purse, Franklin Graham, has stirred up a frenzy on social media for posting a photo of a sign calling out Americans who didn’t vote for Trump because he hurt their feelings.

Graham posted a photo of a sign with the statement: “Trump may have hurt your feelings, but Biden is hurting your family, finance, and your freedom.” In addition, Graham gave his two cents.

The first presidential debate is tonight. A lot of people didn’t vote for Trump because he hurt people’s feelings. Really? I wonder what they think about what’s going on in the White House now…

Trump, who faces 78 federal and state charges, will not be gracing the stage tonight at the GOP’s first presidential debate.

Graham’s post garnered over 3,000 comments and 21,000 reactions on Facebook. The son of the late evangelist Billy Graham received flak from Facebook users for aligning with Donald Trump — a man who reportedly paid off porn star Stormy Daniels after allegedly sleeping with her — for many see Trump as a man far removed from the Christian faith.

“Trump is an absolute disgrace and is so far from being a Christian!” Carol Whelan Hobbs commented. “Your father would be disgusted with him and you!!!”

Meanwhile, in America under President Joe Biden — a man who for years refused to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, a product of his son Hunter’s affair with a stripper — families are struggling to afford basic items such as school supplies. Book bag drives have been taking place in churches across the country to help parents offset rising costs due to inflation.

However, some users did come to Graham’s defense.

“Amen – May the cobwebs be removed and vote for a mouthy president but one who loves America and Americans and wants everyone to succeed,” Fran Fowler commented. “Trump will probably always be curt but get things done and Biden who has about ruined America is almost every way possible will continue trying to make America socialist. Your choice.”