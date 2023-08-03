Trump Faces 78 Charges, State and Federal — So Far

Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Thursday on four new federal charges brings the total number of charges he faces to 78 — 40 in the federal “documents” case; 4 in the federal “January 6” case; and 34 in the New York “Stormy Daniels” case.

First came the 34 state charges, as Breitbart News reported in April:

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree Tuesday afternoon during his historic arraignment. Trump was arrested around 1:35 p.m. and appeared before the judge, who charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records, at 2:45 p.m. Trump pleaded not guilty to indictment No. 71543-23.

Next came the first 37 federal counts from Special Counsel Jack Smith in the “documents” case in June:

Former President Donald Trump could be sentenced to 400 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges and the maximum sentences are imposed consecutively, though a likelier penalty would be for five to twenty years. Trump was charged with 37 counts, and co-defendant Waltine Nauta was sentenced to six counts.

These were expanded to 40 counts against Trump in a superseding indictment in July.

Finally, there were the four federal counts in the “January 6” case:

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced Tuesday evening that a grand jury in Washington, D.C., had indicted former President Donald Trump on charges relating to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The indictment was announced the day after President Joe Biden had been implicated in a long-running influence peddling-scheme by his son Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, in testimony before the House Oversight Committee. … Trump was indicted on four counts: one on conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights.

Trump could soon face additional charges in Georgia, where the Fulton County (Atlanta) district attorney is considering charges recommended by an unusually partisan grand jury relating to Trump’s attempt to contest the 2020 presidential election result.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.