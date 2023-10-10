Survey: Donald Trump Towers over Primary Field with 49-Point Lead

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field with a 49-point lead nationally over his nearest competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), in Morning Consult’s latest GOP primary tracker survey.

The survey, published on Tuesday, shows that 61 percent of the potential Republican primary voter respondents support Trump for the nomination. Morning Consult U.S. Politics Analyst Eli Yokley noted that “in recent days, the former president hit 63%, marking a record high since our tracking began in December,” though the figure is not represented in Morning Consult’s graphic.

NEW: Tracking the 2024 GOP Primary: Trump: 61%

DeSantis: 12%

Ramaswamy: 9%

Haley: 6%

Pence: 5%

Christie: 3%

Scott: 2%

Burgum: 1%

Hutchinson: 0%

Hurd: 0%

Someone Else: 1%

*Oct. 6-8, 2023 View more: https://t.co/zpObC29kvJ pic.twitter.com/i569lQ8IIZ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 10, 2023

DeSantis lands in second place with twelve percent support, down one percent from his showing in last week’s survey from Morning Consult. Trump likened DeSantis to “a wounded bird falling from the sky” on Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

“He will SOON be out of money and dropping out of the race for President,” Trump wrote. “After having single handidly [sic] gotten him elected Governor, with no thanks or glory, it has been a beautiful thing to watch. Good luck Ron!”

Meanwhile, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has surged two points since last week and is in third place with nine percent of the response. Yokley notes that nearly 20 percent of potential Republican voters see Ramaswamy as their second-choice option.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is backed by six percent of the survey participants, while former Vice President Mike Pence takes five percent of the response. From there, another three percent would vote for former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), two percent support Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and one percent back Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND).

WATCH — WOW! Trump MOCKS GOP Presidential Contenders, Calls them “JOB CANDIDATES” for his Administration

RSBN / Rumble

Two others listed, Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), did not secure a point. As Breitbart News documented, Hurd suspended his candidacy on Monday night.

Morning Consult sampled 3,636 potential GOP primary voters from October 6 through October 8. The unweighted margin of error pings at plus or minus two percentage points.