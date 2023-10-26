Poll: Donald Trump Crushes Joe Biden in Key Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in key battleground states, a PRRI Research/Ipsos survey found.

Overall, the survey found Biden taking a slight edge in a two-man national race, leading Trump 48 percent to 46 percent. In that scenario, six percent said neither candidate.

However, Trump has a clear advantage over Biden in key swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, leading Biden by a difference of six points — 49 percent to the 80-year-old’s 43 percent.

Trump’s advantage in key battleground states in this survey is consistent with past polls examining the former president’s performance and viability in crucial swing states as 2024 approaches. A Reuters/Ipsos survey released in September, for instance, showed Trump holding a six-point advantage in states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Carolina. In that particular survey, Trump led Biden 41 percent to 35 percent. However, the survey noted that nearly a quarter of those in the battleground states remained undecided.

More recently, a Morning Consult-Bloomberg News poll found Trump holding an advantage in the majority of sing states — Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. That survey also showed Trump and Biden tied in Michigan and Biden leading in Nevada. Notably, an Emerson College survey released in October also found Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in Michigan.

In early October, a Quinnipiac poll told a similar story, with Trump carrying a two-point lead over Biden in Pennsylvania, which he won in 2016 by less than a percentage point.

All the while, Trump continues to relish in his status as the runaway frontrunner in the Republican primary race, solidly positioning himself as Biden’s likely challenger.