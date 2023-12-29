The Trump campaign slammed Maine’s controversial ruling of 2024 ballot ineligibility as “partisan election interference” by a “virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat.”

Maine Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows determined on Thursday that former President Donald Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot.

Bellows’ decision will not be final until the Supreme Court weighs in on the state ruling.

Bellows disqualified Trump based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment's insurrection clause.

“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a Thursday statement.

“We will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect, and President Trump will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again,” he said. “State courts in Michigan and Minnesota have rejected these bad-faith, bogus 14th Amendment ballot challenges, as have federal courts in New Hampshire, Arizona, Florida, Rhode Island, West Virginia, along with ten other federal jurisdictions.”

He added:

We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter. Democrats in blue states are recklessly and un-Constitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump’s name from the ballot. Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy. Biden and the Democrats simply do not trust the American voter in a free and fair election and are now relying on the force of government institutions to protect their grip on power.

