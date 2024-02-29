Exclusive: Wesley Hunt Endorses Kari Lake for U.S. Senate

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) endorsed Republican Kari Lake for Arizona’s U.S. Senate, Breitbart News exclusively learned.
The endorsement is significant because the Arizona Senate race will be one of the most competitive of 2024.
Upon Lake likely winning the Republican primary, she could potentially face independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) or radical Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).
“Kari Lake is an outsider and fighter who will work to secure the border and put Arizonans First,” he added. “I am excited to endorse Kari for the Senate in Arizona to bring much needed change to Washington.”
The endorsement is the latest by leading conservatives, including:
- Former President Donald Trump
- NRSC Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT)
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
- House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
“Wesley Hunt is a conservative rockstar. He fought for our freedom in the military and is standing up to Joe Biden’s radical agenda. I’m thrilled to have his endorsement for Senate in Arizona,” Lake told Breitbart News in response.
📊 ARIZONA GE: @Rasmussen_Poll
Senate
Lake 37% (+4)
Gallego 33%
Sinema 21%
.
H2H
Lake 45% (+3)
Gallego 42%
—
President
Trump 47% (+7)
Biden 40%
—
538: #69 (2.1/3.0) | 1,000 LV | 2/21-26https://t.co/YEGBj3CFxR pic.twitter.com/vw8uXWFRJm
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 28, 2024
