Exclusive: Wesley Hunt Endorses Kari Lake for U.S. Senate

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) endorsed Republican Kari Lake for Arizona’s U.S. Senate, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

The endorsement is significant because the Arizona Senate race will be one of the most competitive of 2024.

Upon Lake likely winning the Republican primary, she could potentially face independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) or radical Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

Recent polling shows Lake leading general election polling by four points, according to Rasmussen.

“America is desperate for new leadership as Democrats in Congress have crushed the middle class and done nothing to secure the border,” Hunt told Breitbart News.

“Kari Lake is an outsider and fighter who will work to secure the border and put Arizonans First,” he added. “I am excited to endorse Kari for the Senate in Arizona to bring much needed change to Washington.”