Exclusive: Sen. Kevin Cramer Endorses Kari Lake for Senate

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) on Thursday endorsed Kari Lake for Arizona’s U.S. Senate, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

The endorsement is significant because the Arizona Senate race is one of the most competitive of the 2024 cycle

Upon winning the Republican primary, Lake will likely face radical Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) recently dropped out of the Democrat primary.

“I am pleased to endorse Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona,” Cramer told Breitbart News. “She is the common sense conservative in the race who will work to secure the border and get our economy back on track. I look forward to working with Kari in the Senate to fix our country.”

The endorsement is the latest from leading conservatives, including:

Former President Donald Trump

NRSC Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

“Thank you to Sen. Cramer for supporting my campaign. He worked to secure the border, cut taxes, and confirm Trump’s judges. I look forward to working with Sen. Cramer to put America First,” Lake told Breitbart News.

Recent polling shows Lake and Gallego in a statistical tie leading into the general election.