Poll: Donald Trump Within Single-Digits of Joe Biden in Blue New Jersey

Former President Donald Trump is within single digits of President Joe Biden in blue New Jersey, the latest survey from Emerson College Polling/PIX11/the Hill found.

The survey asked respondents, “In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for at this time?”

Less than a majority, 46 percent, said they would vote for Biden, followed by 39 percent who said they would support Trump. This puts Biden’s lead in the single digits in New Jersey — a difference of seven percentage points between the two. Another 15 percent remained undecided.

Biden’s lead shrinks even further when third-party candidates are thrown into the mix. In that scenario, 41 percent support Biden, followed by 36 percent who support Trump — a difference of five percentage points. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes in third place with eight percent support, followed by one percent for Cornel West and one percent for Jill Stein. Another 14 percent remain undecided.

RELATED — Conservatives BEWARE: Watch the Crazy Leftist Statements RFK Jr. Has Made

As is consistent with voters in other states, a plurality of respondents, 39 percent, identify the economy — jobs, inflation, and taxes — as the most important issue facing New Jersey. Another ten percent identify immigration as the most important issue facing the state. Both of those issues are strong suits for the former president. Another 12 percent say housing affordability, 11 percent say threats to democracy, seven percent say healthcare, seven percent say crime, and five percent say education is the most important issue facing the Garden State:

📊 New Jersey GE: Emerson/The Hill Biden 46% (+7)

Trump 39%

.

Biden 41% (+5)

Trump 36%

RFK Jr 8%

West 1%

Stein 1%

—

Job approval

Booker: 41-34 (+7)

Biden: 40-47 (-7)

Menendez: 14-62 (-48)

—

538: #9 (2.9/3.0) | D38/R24/I38https://t.co/oOTPR1QOZl pic.twitter.com/UVfexPxtmV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 2, 2024

The overall survey was taken March 26-29, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a ± three percent margin of error.

The survey comes as Trump has made it clear that he will be making a “heavy play” for traditionally blue areas this election cycle, including New Jersey.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at his Mar-a-Lago estate in January.

“I’m going to do rallies. I’m going to do speeches. I’m going to work them,” Trump continued. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”

“But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move,” Trump added. “I may rent Madison Square Garden, and that’s the belly of the beast, right?”