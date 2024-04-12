Undecided Voters on MSNBC Panel Declare Opposition to Biden

Undecided voters from Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania on an MSNBC panel this week declared opposition to President Joe Biden because of his economic failures.

Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s Morning Joe aired a clip of undecided voters speaking about Joe Biden’s “disastrous” economy. During the clip, the moderator asked the voters whether Biden or former President Donald Trump would improve the economy. By a show of hands, all eight undecideds chose Trump.

The video is below, and the transcript follows:

🚨#BREAKING: Undecided voters on MSNBC, "Biden has been absolutely disastrous for the economy!" 💯 pic.twitter.com/E8XWzRpfJU — Andy Hidalgo (@realandyhidalgo) April 11, 2024

Transcript:

Nathan from Wisconsin: I think he’s been absolutely disastrous for the economy.

Virginia from Pennsylvania: I agree.

Moderator: Who thinks President Trump’s policies would be better for your family personally? Raise your hand.

So that is everybody.

President Biden argues that his economic record has been very good, that President Trump’s record was not as good. What are you keying off? Shawn, what are you keying off of to say that President Trump’s economic policies would be better for your family?

Shawn from Pennsylvania: My past performance of my 401(k). I know it was post-2020 and everything kind of flipped around, but you can’t blame everything on 2020 forever.

Virginia: We have areas here in Pennsylvania where it’s just at a standstill right now. Like, things are supposed to be being built and the interest rates are just way too high for people to, you know, invest and start moving around.

Moderator: And Virginia, just staying with you, because Pennsylvania is near and dear to Joe Biden’s heart. Are there Biden policies that you would blame for the problem? And if so, what are they?

Virginia: The interest rate is so high right now, and I know they’re trying to cut the inflation down, but like, if nobody is building, no businesses are really coming to Pennsylvania right now to keep us moving forward.

Tenisha from Michigan: Even if you’re trying to buy a house — because I’m trying to become a first-time home buyer — the prices are so high right now. It’s just hard.

Moderator: Is there anything Joe Biden could do or say between now and the time you vote that would make you feel differently about feeling that his policies would not be as good for your families on the economy? Or have you pretty much decided that Trump’s policies would be better for the economy?

Gigi Pennsylvania: I mean, I feel like he doesn’t even take accountability at all with what’s going on, not even accountability. He’s in denial that it’s happening.

Omar from Michigan: The point is, Biden needs to hear the people because when he’s talking about the economy doing stellar, he’s talking about the stock market. He’s not looking at joblessness, not talking about how much it costs to go to the grocery store. And he’s gaslighting literally everyone in the process.

Moderator: And Omar, you voted for Joe Biden last time, right?

Omar: Yeah, yeah.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.