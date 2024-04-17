GOP Impeachment Manager: Mayorkas Has Killed Thousands of Migrants, Aided Drug Cartels

President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief has killed thousands of southern migrants and rewarded Mexico’s cartels with many billions of dollars, senior GOP impeachment manager Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said Tuesday.

Green described the damage inflicted by Alejandro Mayorkas, the Cuban-born pro-migration zealot who runs the Department of Homeland Security, as he presented the impeachment articles on Tuesday:

Mayorkas’ unlawful mass release of apprehended aliens and unlawful mass grant of categorical parole to aliens have enticed an increasing number of aliens to make the dangerous journey to our Southwest border. Consequently, according to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of migrants intending to illegally cross our border who have perished along the way, either en route to the United States or at the border, almost doubled during the tenure of Alejandro N. Mayorkas as secretary of Homeland Security from an average of about 700 a year during the fiscal years 2017 through 2020 to an average of about 1,300 a year during fiscal year 2021 through 2023.

An average death rate of 1,300 people adds up to 4,000 dead migrants since January 2021.

On Wednesday, Democrats united in party-line votes to shut down Mayorkas’ impeachment trial, thus helping their establishment media allies to minimize coverage of the impeachment evidence.

The many deaths have gotten very little publicity from the establishment media, which eagerly covered the far fewer border deaths under President Donald Trump, and loudly touted the “kids in cages” narrative pushed by the Democratic Party.

Breitbart News has covered the reported deaths under Biden, which likely are far greater than the numbers released by the IOM.

IOM has an incentive to downplay the number of deaths because it actively promotes and funds mass migration into the United States from around the world, usually with funding from the U.S. Department of State.

“There were two images of his treacherous journey north that he couldn’t get out of his head,” Albinson Linares from Telemundo.com wrote in January 2023 about a Venezuelan migrant named Johan Torres:

The first was how a [migrant] person who resisted a robbery in Mexico was killed with a machete; the other happened in the jungle [Panama’s Darien Gap], when he saw a man leave behind his young daughter, waist-deep in mud. “He left her there, lying in the mud and crying. And I couldn’t do anything because I was dying of exhaustion. But I can’t forget that,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Democrats rationalize the growing body count because, they say, migration is good for American employers and investors.

“Our economy needs more workers,” Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) told a House hearing in March. “Migrants accept the costs and risks of journeying to the United States because they understand that their labor is in demand here and that employment will be easy to come by.”

Impeachment manager Green also noted that Mayorkas’s policy is a bonanza for Mexico’s violent cartels that smuggle drugs and cheap labor into the American economy, explaining, “Alien smuggling organizations have gained tremendous wealth during Alejandra N. Mayorkas’s tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, with their estimated revenues rising from about $500 million in 2018 to approximately $13 billion in 2022.”

The labor trafficking business is very profitable for the cartels because the migrants can promise to pay high prices in exchange for safe passage to the border, especially because Mayorkas is awarding work permits to many migrants.

Since January 2021, Mayorkas has welcomed more than 7 million migrants across the southern border, in addition to the airport inflow of legal immigrants and visa workers.

Overall, Mayorkas’s huge inflow has imported roughly one migrant for every U.S. birth since 2021, which cuts wages, increases house prices, fuels inflation, and reduces productivity investments.

The parallel flow of drugs into the United States kills about 70,000 Americans each year — and also provides Mexico’s economy with a gusher of wealth.

“The drug cartels provide jobs in regions where the Mexican government can’t provide economic development, they encourage social mobility, and generate revenue through drug sales to balance trade and investment deficits,” David Saucedo, a security analyst, told the Associated Press on March 25.

However, Mayorkas and Biden have been relying on Mexico’s government to curb the very unpopular border inflow since 2021. Mexcio’s government says it is not their job to block migrants, but negotiated a still-secret quid-pro-quo deal in December.

“Mexico First — our home comes first,” Mexican President Manual Lopez Obrador said at a March 22 news briefing:

We are not going to act as policemen for any foreign government … Of course, we are going to cooperate in fighting drugs, above all because it has become a very sensitive, very sad humanitarian issue, because a lot of young people are dying in the United States because of fentanyl.