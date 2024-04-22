Ukraine Bill Funds More Migration to U.S.

The Democrats’ foreign aid bill pushed by House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) includes no curbs on the White House’s many migration programs — but does offer at least $481 million to help Democrats pull more economic migrants into American communities and workplaces.

President Joe Biden has been asking for the election-year cash since August — but was repeatedly blocked by voters’ pressure on Republican legislators.

The establishment-drafted Ukraine bill provides Ukraine with roughly $20 billion in economic aid, $16 billion in weapons, and roughly $11 billion for U.S. military operations and surveillance near Ukraine. But on page 18, the bill says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service will receive:

An additional amount for ‘‘Refugee and Entrant Assistance’’, $481,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2025, for refugee and entrant assistance activities authorized by section 414 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and section 501 of the Refugee Education Assistance Act of 1980

Much of the money will go to Democrat-run “Ponzi-scheme cities” — such as Boston and New York — where the deliberate inflow of migrants helps to push out Americans.

The bill also includes $300 million for more border guards in Ukraine.

The package includes an Israel aid bill that grants $3.5 billion to the Department of State, which funds many programs that bring more migrants into the United States. The bill offers:

For an additional amount for ‘‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’’, $3,495,000,000, to remain available until expended, to address humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations and communities:

Much of the funding may go to feed and shelter the Arabs in the Gaza Strip. Their homes were destroyed by Israel after they cheered the October 7 massacre of the Israeli civilians.

However, the paragraph does not prevent the department from using the money to pay for more migration to the United States, for example, by sending the funds to groups that shelter, transport, and feed migrants trekking to the U.S. border. The United Nations Institute of Migration, for example, is supported by U.S. funds and operates way stations for migrants seeking to get into the United States.

“Pumping more illegals into the country harms our national security in many ways,” said William Gheen, founder of ALIPAC, a pro-American group. “Anything that makes America weaker, divided, and compromised, that’s what the Democrats and the RINO Republican globalists are doing,” he added.

Since August, Biden has been pressuring Congress for more than $13 billion to accelerate migration into the United States and to hide the inflow within government-funded urban shelters. GOP legislators — including Johnson — have blocked the majority of that funding despite furious lobbying by Democrats and pro-migration Republicans such as Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

But Congress did not defund the existing shelter and international migration programs when it passed the agencies’ 2025 budgets, giving Biden billions of extra dollars to quietly keep importing people into Americans’ increasingly chaotic society.

On April 6, for example, Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced another $640 million in spending, saying, “Last year, more than $780 million awarded through SSP and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program — Humanitarian Awards (EFSP-H) funding … went to organizations and cities across the country.”

“DHS continues to call on Congress to pass the bipartisan border security agreement, which would in part provide an additional $1.4 billion in SSP funds, and provide additional needed tools and resources to respond to historic global migration,” the department added.

Since 2021, Biden has extracted at least 10 million legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants from other countries. Biden’s deputies welcome the migrants because they think Americans’ border is immoral and because they want migrants to fill many of the jobs created by government deficit spending.

Borders are scars in the otherwise breathtakingly beautiful landscape. pic.twitter.com/JuYUi9fN1P — Austin Kocher, PhD (@ackocher) April 22, 2024

Migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raises their rents, It also curbs their productivity, worsens inflation, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, equality-promoting civic culture.