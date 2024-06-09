Poll: Just 1-in-5 Americans Say Biden Wants to Reduce Migration

Just one in five Americans expect President Joe Biden to reduce migration during a second term if reelected, according to a YouGov poll of 2,063 adults.

In contrast, 70 percent of Americans expect a reelected President Donald Trump to cut Biden’s mass southern migration, according to the poll, conducted from June 5-7 for CBS News.

WATCH — Lindsey Graham: “On Day One, President Trump Will Deport People Here Illegally by the Tens of Thousands”:

The public skepticism toward Biden coexists with 70 percent support for his recent order directing his deputies to trim the inflow of economic migrants who claim asylum.

The public’s expectation of more migration is bad news for Biden because the poll also showed that 56 percent of the respondents say “the U.S.-Mexico border” is a major factor in their vote.

Overall, the poll shows the public has been jolted out of political complacency by Biden’s ruthless migration push. For example, 62 percent of Americans — including 26 percent of liberals — favor “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants,” according to the poll.

Biden and his deputies have successfully imported or accepted roughly 10 million legal, illegal, quasi-legal, and temporary migrants for economic purposes since 2021.

That Extraction Migration policy is an economic strategy that has helped investors by inflating real estate prices and reducing Americans’ wages.

Business groups welcome the flood because it cuts Americans’ blue-collar wages and white-collar salaries. It also reduces marketplace pressure to invest in productivity-boosting technology, in heartland states, and in overseas markets.

Biden’s easy-migration policies are deliberately adding the foreigners’ problems to the lengthening list of Americans’ problems — homelessness, low wages, a shrinking middle class, slowing innovation, declining blue-collar life expectancy, spreading poverty, the rising death toll from drugs, and the spreading alienation among young people.