Poll: Joe Biden in ‘Precipitous’ Decline with Black Voters in Swing States Michigan and Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden is in “precipitous” decline with black voters in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

According to the poll, support for Biden among black voters in those two states has dropped dramatically, showing that the demographic “is unexpectedly in play in November’s election.”

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in Michigan and Pennsylvania said they voted for Biden in 2020, but, now, only 56 percent in Michigan and 54 percent in Pennsylvania support him — at least a 20 percent decline.

“Exit polls in 2020 showed Biden received 92% of the Black vote in each state, making his decline now even more precipitous,” the outlet reported.

The poll showed that the top reasons black voters felt discontent with Biden were the job he has done in the White House; followed by worries about his age and mental acuity; and, thirdly, concern about wars, including his support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The survey said that, although Biden was viewed favorably by 61 percent to 31 percent in Michigan and 59 percent to 33 percent in Pennsylvania, it is “an anemic showing” for an electorate that has historically overwhelmingly supported the candidate’s party.

The poll showed former President Donald Trump making gains with black voters in both states.

According to the poll, 15 percent of black voters in Michigan back Trump — up six percent from the nine percent who said they voted for him in 2020.

In Pennsylvania, black support for Trump is 11 percent, up from eight percent in 2020.

Exit polls in 2020 showed that Trump received seven percent of the black vote in each state, according to USA TODAY.

“Even limited shifts in support could make a difference in a very close contest, of course,” the outlet reported.

Trump drew more than double the support from black men than black women in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Support for Trump in both states — now in the double digits — is higher than the single digits who supported him in 2020, according to exit polls.

Suffolk University’s Political Research Center Director David Paleologos said the silver lining for Trump is that since Biden won 13 times Trump’s support from black voters in 2020, to maintain the same level of support, Biden would need to earn 13 new black votes for every vote he loses to Trump.

“That’s why Trump feels a sense of improvement in the Black community,” Paleologos told USA TODAY.

The survey was of 500 black voters in each state, taken by landline and cell phone from June 9 to 13, 2024. The margin of error is ± 4.4 percentage points, according to USA TODAY.

