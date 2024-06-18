Report: Biden Staffers Whine About Tough Media Coverage

White House staffers are furious at their establishment media allies for allegedly covering President Joe Biden unfavorably.

Biden’s aides recently become more quarrelsome with the media about coverage of Biden’s age, gaffes, and videos exposing moment of strange confusion.

A video on Sunday showed former Barack Obama walking Biden off the stage after the president appeared glitchy. Another video from last week appeared to show Biden wandering off into the distance before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show.

The White House aggressively pushed back against the videos, calling them disrespectful and “cheap fakes.”

“They are done in bad faith,” “false” and “purposely being altered,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday about the videos. Don't trust your lying eyes. pic.twitter.com/FSsM0m8t02 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 17, 2024

The White House staffers “clearly believe they have every right to set the agenda of journalistic decision making,” reported the Atlantic’s John Hendrickson.

“Each week, Biden-team members and a cadre of notable Democrats spend hours locked in a public spat not just against former President Donald Trump, but against the media,” Hendrickson wrote:

Biden’s people are desperately trying to convince voters that the country is in much better shape than most Americans seem to believe. … The Biden campaign seems to believe that journalists should stop reporting on polls, rallies, and other tentpoles of traditional presidential races, and instead devote their resources to telling Americans that Trump wants to be a dictator, over and over again. If that means ignoring Biden’s missteps and weaknesses, well, the Biden campaign can accept that.

Biden, whom special counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.

The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency. CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

Biden implemented a new strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April.

Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft, instead of the taller staircase at the front. Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears a specially crafted sports shoe to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly.