Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who served under former President Donald Trump, joined Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday to discuss his newly released docuseries, Trump’s Front Row Joes. The series chronicles some of Trump’s most ardent supporters who are front and center of the crowd at every, or nearly every, Trump rally.

Spicer spoke with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about his motivation behind the two-part docuseries, now available for rent or purchase on Salemnow.com. Spicer said he realized that someone needed to record this for history.

He emphasized that “the media has ignored” and “mocked” Trump’s supporters, who attend every rally or nearly every rally and arrive days in advance to stake out a place in line to be in the front row. The former White House press secretary added these people “have been the backbone of the MAGA movement.”

“The media has ignored them. They’ve mocked them. You know, Hillary’s called them deplorable, so I set out with a bunch of the guys from the campaign, after a conversation I had with them, to make a documentary to be able to document this for history,” Spicer said.

The series features interviews with the likes of Trump, former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and many more about the “Front Row Joes.” Spicer, who hosts the eponymously-named Sean Spicer Show on all major platforms Monday through Friday, said the docuseries team also trailed the group for two years.

“We went to their homes. We went to the rallies with them,” Spicer recounted. “We talked to them about why they do what they do, what’s next in the movement, how does their family think about this, how much money do they spend. I mean, some of these guys are spending $50,000 a year following Trump around the country.”

Boyle noted to Spicer that planning to attend a Trump rally can be extensive depending on how soon in advance it is announced.

“And the fact is that okay, so then they have to travel to these places, but then to get there and be in the front row at all of them, I mean, they have to get there really early, right?” Boyle asked.

Spicer noted that these dedicated Trump supporters would show up nearly a week in advance at times and recalled one Pennsylvania rally, where rain was pouring in the days leading up to it. Yet, the Front Row Joes braved the mud and nasty elements to be in the front row.

“It’s pouring rain, and I’m not talking the day of; I’m talking for days in advance, and it’s just inches deep in mud, and they’re there sleeping in their cars for days so that they can be in the front row,” Spicer recalled. “And you have to say to yourself, like, ‘Okay, who has that kind of commitment?’ But these guys do, and like I said, they’re not just showing up the day of. They’re there three, four, five, sometimes six days early, sleeping in the trunk of their car, the cab of their pickup, and it’s, it’s literally amazing to see this.”

“It’s not like it’s a concert tour, where you know five weeks, or, you know two months out where the next stop is,” Spicer added. “Trump will tweet out, ‘I’m going to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next week.’ And you got to be like, ‘Okay, I’m giving up everything.'”

“At one point, we asked Trump, and he was like, you know, it’s like people who follow a rock band, and it’s true… they’re going from event to event,” he added.

Spicer also noted that the group is not a “formal club” and that people join it through organic interactions at rallies and make plans to show up early at the next ones.

“I mean, they talk about the fact they meet at rallies, and they go, ‘My God, I’d love to do this. Can I be a Front Row Joe?’ ‘Sure. Start coming!’ And so there’s people from all over the country, Florida, New York, Ohio, and they sort of bond with each other and say, ‘Oh, my God, I’d love to do it as well,” Spicer detailed.

“I mean, there’s no formal club or things like that, but they kind of go, ‘Okay, I’ll meet you at the next one. I’ll come four days early,'” he added. “They are the people that we go to church with, the people at the businesses that we shop at. And like I said, there’s no cookie cutter. There’s one woman that’s retired. There’s another person that’s a lot younger. So it’s young, it’s old, it’s black, it’s white, and we need them all.”