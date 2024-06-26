Biden Campaign Scrambles After Chairwoman Gives Up Florida

President Joe Biden’s campaign is scrambling after campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon stated that she did not consider Florida a battleground state for the Democrat incumbent, as the campaign’s battleground state director is now saying that the Sunshine State is “absolutely in play.”

O’Malley Dillon made waves after admitting on a podcast that the Biden campaign has essentially given up on Florida and its 30 electoral votes come November.

When asked if she believed Florida was a legitimate battleground state, she said it was not.

Heilemann: And you’re saying you see North Carolina also as a battleground state?

O'Malley-Dillon: Yes.

Heilemann: Florida?

O'Malley-Dillon: No.https://t.co/lfxbxyXSJy — Nick Field (@nick_field90) June 24, 2024

Not a lot of staffers, consultants, or organizers are in a position to say it, but this was such an unnecessary, demoralizing gut punch. To all @FlaDems busting it on local or statewide races, never, ever give in. Keep fighting. Keep organizing.

And one day, we will flip it. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) June 24, 2024

The Biden campaign has since scrambled, telling the Orlando Sentinel that it has certainly not written off Florida.

The battleground states director for Biden, Dan Kanninen, told the newspaper, “Florida is absolutely in play.”

“We’ll have a presence in all the major markets in Florida,” he continued. “Unlike [former President Donald] Trump, who is not investing in this state, we have a strong team of leaders on the ground who are building organizing teams.”

According to the outlet, the Biden campaign has “28 full-time staff, a political director and communications director and opened 13 offices in key cities across the state from Miami to Pensacola.”

Even Florida’s Democrat chairwoman Nikki Fried is confident that Biden can win in Florida, but Florida Republican chairman Evan Power has dismissed that belief wholly.

Biden campaign says its optimistic it can win Florida https://t.co/d2qMpwB1md — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 25, 2024

“Why does she keep doing this?” he asked of Fried, telling the Orlando Sentinel, “We’re going to win Florida, and we’re going to win it big.”

Why does she keep doing this? https://t.co/OQo5LIAXr8 — Evan Power (@EvanPower) June 25, 2024

However, Democrats are still scrambling, seemingly banking on the abortion issue to swing Florida voters back to Democrats.

Abhi Rahman, deputy communications director of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), reportedly said, “With a changing and diverse electorate and with Donald Trump’s overturning of Roe v Wade paving the way for a six-week abortion ban in Florida, Democrats inside and outside of the state know that there is a pathway to victory in Florida.”

“Floridians know Trump and [Gov. Ron] Desantis’ failures firsthand and Florida Republican MAGA extremism, and are ready to send Trump back to Mar-a-Lago for good in November,” Rahman added.

The numbers are not in their favor, however. Florida Republicans are dominating the scene in Florida, which swung red for Trump in both 2016 and 2020. For the first time in state history, Republicans overtook Democrats in terms of voter registration, and that advantage has continued to explode.

As Breitbart News has reported:

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022 the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

Republicans are nearing a one million voter registration advantage in the Sunshine State.

NEW: Florida voter registration by party, as of June 18, 2024 (shift since 12/31/23)

🔴 5,238,195 REPs (+96,347)

🔵 4,300,656 DEMs (-61,491)

✅ @FloridaGOP lead of 937,539 over @FlaDems

🚨 Net GOP swing of 157,838 voters in 170 days Average monthly GOP lead gain in 2024: 30,194 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 18, 2024

Let’s get to ONE MILLION. Send the Democrats a clear message and register Republican, today! https://t.co/WtXuBGy4ZG — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 19, 2024

The RealClearPolling average of polls shows Trump leading Biden in Florida by 7.6 percent.