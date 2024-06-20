Florida Republicans are closing in on a massive one million voter registration advantage over Democrats in the Sunshine State — roughly 60,000 registered voters from the milestone.

The Republican Party of Florida has been making progress on this front for the past three years, overtaking Democrats for the first time in history in November 2021. At the time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida.”

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats,” he said during that November press conference. “There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats.”

That figure has only continued to climb over the past two-plus years, as Breitbart News has documented:

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022, the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

In March 2024, Florida Republicans grew their lead to 850,000 more registered voters than Democrats. And as of June 2024, Republicans were approaching a one million voter registration advantage:

NEW: Florida voter registration by party, as of June 18, 2024 (shift since 12/31/23)

🔴 5,238,195 REPs (+96,347)

🔵 4,300,656 DEMs (-61,491)

✅ @FloridaGOP lead of 937,539 over @FlaDems

🚨 Net GOP swing of 157,838 voters in 170 days Average monthly GOP lead gain in 2024: 30,194 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 18, 2024

Republicans are now roughly 60,000 registered voters away from a one million voter registration advantage in the Sunshine State.

Let’s get to ONE MILLION. Send the Democrats a clear message and register Republican, today! https://t.co/WtXuBGy4ZG — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 19, 2024

“@FloridaGOP is within 60,000 registrations of a ONE MILLION VOTER statewide lead over the Democrats,” Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said this week.

“Let’s get to ONE MILLION,” he said, sharing a link to register to vote:

.@FloridaGOP is within 60,000 registrations of a ONE MILLION VOTER statewide lead over the Democrats. Let’s get to ONE MILLION. Register to vote here: https://t.co/R6puKQYtdl https://t.co/L4JM3pPQci — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 19, 2024

At this pace, Florida Republicans could easily reach the million milestone ahead of the November election, as former President Donald Trump continues to lead President Biden in what has become a red state in the last two election cycles, going for Trump both in 2016 and 2020.