Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Denies Saying Michigan Is Lost After Joe Biden’s Debate Fail

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) denied a report that claimed she said Michigan — a key swing state — was lost after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance on Thursday.

Whitmer posted on X, “Anyone who claims I would say that we can’t win Michigan is full of shit. Let’s go.”

Anyone who claims I would say that we can’t win Michigan is full of shit. Let’s go. https://t.co/1K5E6K7rJu pic.twitter.com/04c3vGfhO5 — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 1, 2024

Politico’s Jonathan Martin reported Monday that Whitmer called Biden campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon on Friday to say she was not behind any chatter of her replacing Biden, but she also said that Michigan was no longer winnable for Biden.

NEW: Whitmer, the target of wishcasting galore, called a senior Biden official Friday to disclaim any connection to the pleas and reiterate her support for president. She also conveyed how tough Mich would be going fwd. But a potential 2028 rival of hers sold the call to me… — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) July 1, 2024

That was according to someone close to a potential 2028 Whitmer rival for the Democrat presidential nomination, Martin reported.

He also reported that Democrat governors are “deeply frustrated” that they could replace Biden as the party’s presidential nominee but do not want to seem disloyal:

Their ranks are full of talent, ambition and, now, gnawing panic about Biden. Only a handful of them would likely turn down the opportunity to replace him on the ticket. But none of them, of course, want to be the one brandishing the political murder weapon.

He reported that one Democrat governor told him, “The temperature is high” among them. “A lot of anxiety, a lot of folks at the edge of their seat.”

Democrat governors are reportedly in a “holding pattern” — feeling no choice but to defend him but are “privately furious” at the president and his inner circle.

A Biden adviser told Martin that Democrat governors would “all love an easy sprint” to the White House but could not get past Vice President Kamala Harris.

