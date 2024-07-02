The campaign for Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick is releasing its latest advertisement hammering President Joe Biden and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) over the millions of illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. during the Biden administration.

The 30-second advertisement, shared with Breitbart News ahead of its release, begins with footage of the U.S. southern border at night as a narrator notes, “9:00—it’s about to happen.”

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrWpwuDQmzU

“Every night under Biden, the Border Patrol processes 6,000 illegal migrants here on our southern border. That’s eight million since Biden took office, plus the ones who got away,” she continues.

Footage of McCormick at the border in the middle of the night comes into the frame.

“Joe Biden and Bob Casey give these illegals all kinds of benefits, and you pay for it. It’s not fair,” he says. “Biden and Bob Casey are too weak to stop it, so we have to stop them.”

The ad follows McCormick’s visit to the U.S. Southern border in Yuma, Arizona, in May.

In one video McCormick shared on social media during the trip, what appears to be dozens of illegal border crossers are seen in the background. McCormick emphasizes that “a number of people are crossing the border that are on the terrorist watch list,” including 160 who were apprehended in 2023 alone.

He also emphasized that some of the migrants in the group behind him hailed from Syria and China.

“In the next 24 hours, they will apply for asylum – the majority of them will apply for asylum, the majority of them will be given court dates and let loose into the country … those court dates will be many years into the future,” he said, adding:

Absolute madness in terms of the national security risk associated with this, and sadly it only took 13 people to take down our towers on 9/11. I’m deeply worried that the many hundreds, perhaps thousands of people, that are loose in our country now pose a real national security risk and its due to the wide open broders here that Joe Biden and Bob Casey have let happen.

The ad also comes on just days after Biden’s extremely shaky debate performance, which has ignited immense panic about his reelection prospects throughout the Democrat Party. Republican Senate candidates around the country were quick to underscore ties between their opponents and the vulnerable president.

“Bob Casey has said over and over that his ‘close friend’ Joe Biden, with whom he votes 98% of the time, is fit to be president,” McCormick wrote in a tweet Friday morning. “What we all saw last night proves Casey is lying.”

Bob Casey has said over and over that his “close friend” Joe Biden, with whom he votes 98% of the time, is fit to be president. What we all saw last night proves Casey is lying. pic.twitter.com/8vUy4F5FIk — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) June 28, 2024

Casey was already one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this cycle before Biden’s triggered widespread worry in his party. Thursday night’s fallout adds a heightened level of scrutiny to down-ballot races, especially Senate races in key swing states, as Republicans look to take a majority in the upper chamber this November.