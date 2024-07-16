Livewire*** Night Two of the Republican National Convention

The second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, centers on the theme of securing America with an obvious emphasis on securing the border – an issue that has been a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s agenda ever since he descended the golden escalator in 2015.

Tonight’s speaker line-up includes a slew of politicians past, present, and (possibly) future, including:

Vivek Ramaswamy

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

Florida Sen. Rick Scott

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt

Former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota,

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York

We will also hear from numerous Republican Senate candidates, including Kari Lake (Arizona), Eric Hovde (Wisconsin), Bernie Moreno (Ohio), Mike Rogers (Michigan), Dave McCormick (Pennsylvania), Jim Banks (Indiana), Jim Justice (West Virginia), Sam Brown (Nevada), Tim Sheehy (Montana), and Hung Cao (Virginia).

But perhaps the most important and moving testimony tonight will be from the speakers the RNC describes as “everyday Americans,” including the family of Rachel Morin, a young woman who was murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Outside of the RNC, the news continues to focus on the disturbing revelations trickling out about the Secret Service’s failings during last Saturday’s assassination attempt against Trump.

The other big news today was a jury finding New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all 16 counts in his federal bribery trial. No word yet on whether he will heed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call to resign—or if Schumer will force him to.

The Democrat Media Complex is beginning its vetting feeding frenzy against Trump’s vice-presidential pick Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. The usual suspects are declaring him dangerous, scary, and very bad. But the American public–which made Vance’s 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy a bestseller–seem to be embracing the Rust Belt senator. Sales Hillbilly Elegy and viewership of Netflix adaptation of the book skyrocketed after he was announced at Trump’s VP pick yesterday. Vance’s book topped Amazon’s bestseller list Monday; and the film, which was released by Netflix four years ago, became the six most watched movie on the platform in the United States yesterday.

Trump and Vance will reportedly be in attendance at the convention tonight, and their campaign announced that they will be holding a big rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Democrats continue to keep hope alive in their effort to replace Joe Biden as their nominee. We wish them well.

