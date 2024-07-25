Vice President Kamala Harris cosponsored legislation to protect illegal immigrants from deportation, underscoring her record as a radical senator.

In 2019, Harris backed a bill, sponsored by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), that would have rescinded Trump administration-era Executive Order 13768.

According to Congress.gov, the summary of the executive order said:

(The executive order contains various provisions relating to immigration enforcement, including ones (1) directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize removal of certain criminal aliens, and (2) authorizing the Department of Justice and DHS to render a sanctuary jurisdiction ineligible for certain federal grants if the jurisdiction willfully violates any law requiring local officials to cooperate with immigration enforcement officials.) Harris has a long history of being soft on law and order:

Supported giving taxpayer-funded coverage to illegal immigrants

Backed defunding the police

Compared ICE to the KKK

Wanted to “undo” the Trump administration’s border security, taking 94 executive actions in their first 100 days to rescind nearly every Trump-era measure

Supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings

Said she wouldn’t “treat” illegal aliens as “criminals”

Called for “starting [ICE] from scratch”

Argued that temporarily closing the border violated federal law

More is here on Harris’s radical record:

Bob Casey just endorsed the most liberal nominee in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/J0V6W7CUlh — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 23, 2024

