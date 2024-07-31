Hiding Kamala: No Press Conferences 10 Days After Announcing Presidential Run

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has still not held a single press conference ten days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the election and said she would take his place.

After Biden ended his reelection campaign and knighted Harris as his successor on July 21, the vice president was granted numerous endorsements from Democrat leaders, including former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and several blue-state governors, such as Gavin Newsom (CA), Josh Shapiro (PA), and J.B Pritzker (IL).

As Harris has become the presumptive nominee without receiving a single primary vote, she leaves many questions to be answered with her complete lack of press conferences after such a major turn of events.

National Review senior writer Noah Rothman asked his X followers on Wednesday, “When is Kamala Harris going to hold a press conference?”:

The RNC Research account stated that Harris has only participated in “teleprompter speeches” since announcing her run for president:

DAY 10: Kamala hasn't done a single interview nor press conference since her coup to force Biden off the ticket. Just teleprompter speeches. What is she trying to hide? — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2024

Ben Shapiro said the vice president “has not answered ONE difficult question in the last week and a half”:

Right now, Trump continues to maintain a slim but solid lead in the polls. That's amid the media's Journogasm over Kamala. And remember, she has not answered ONE difficult question in the last week and a half. Literally ZERO such questions. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 30, 2024

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham told Fox News that he believes that Harris will most likely follow in Biden’s footsteps of hiding from the press.

“Kamala Harris should absolutely hold a press conference. One would expect it when she names her vice-presidential pick. But we cannot expect her to break from Biden’s serial avoidance of press conferences,” Graham said.

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, participated in the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, where he responded to accusations of being a “racist”:

ABC's Rachel Scott opens her interview with President Trump at the NABJ conference by calling him a racist for criticizing black politicians and journalists. Trump gives a masterful response while also mentioning how he showed up while Kamala Harris did not. pic.twitter.com/AeMGH0D87I — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024

Graham continued:

Since the 2020 campaign, we have witnessed the bizarre spectacle of Donald Trump granting wide access to networks that suggest he’s a fascist and hammer him daily, while Biden and Harris won’t grant interviews to media outlets that gurgle all over them and their “historic accomplishments.” Either they think the press can never be servile enough or they are projecting a complete lack of confidence in their efforts to put complete sentences together.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign enlisted the help of twerking rapper Megan Thee Stallion to perform songs about her “fat p*ssy” at a Tuesday Atlanta, Georgia, rally: