Lauren Hitt, former communications director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is executing the strategy to hide Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz from the establishment media.

Neither Harris nor Walz has sat for an interview with the press since joining the presidential race 22 days ago. Harris’s last television interview was on June 24, 2024, and her last solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

Hitt, a senior spokeswoman for the Harris campaign, worked for Ocasio-Cortez from February 2020 to January 2024 before joining the Biden-Harris campaign. She acknowledged Saturday that Walz, who remains hidden from unscripted interviews, “misspoke” when he misrepresented his military career.

Walz, meanwhile, remains unavailable for media interviews.

Republicans accuse Walz of “stolen valor.” Those accusations include, according to Politico Playbook: