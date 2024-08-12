Lauren Hitt, former communications director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is executing the strategy to hide Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz from the establishment media.
Neither Harris nor Walz has sat for an interview with the press since joining the presidential race 22 days ago. Harris’s last television interview was on June 24, 2024, and her last solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.
Hitt, a senior spokeswoman for the Harris campaign, worked for Ocasio-Cortez from February 2020 to January 2024 before joining the Biden-Harris campaign. She acknowledged Saturday that Walz, who remains hidden from unscripted interviews, “misspoke” when he misrepresented his military career.
Walz, meanwhile, remains unavailable for media interviews.
Republicans accuse Walz of “stolen valor.” Those accusations include, according to Politico Playbook:
- Abandoning his men before they deployed overseas
- Lying about serving in combat
- Claiming he served in Afghanistan
- Inflating his rank
“In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the governor misspoke,” Hitt told the New York Times.
It is unclear when Harris and Walz will give an unscripted interview about their radical records and policy prescriptions if they win in November.
Harris pledged last week to schedule an interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will simply be scheduled during the last three weeks of August or will actually take place within that time frame.
During the same gaggle, Harris also refused to address the allegations against Walz of “stolen valor” directly. “I praise anyone who has presented themselves to serve their country. And I think that we all should,” she said.
Harris might not be partial to unscripted events for two reasons. First, she has a habit of delivering silly word salads. Second, she appears to be trying to navigate policy debates within her own party. Anonymous campaign aides reportedly flipped flopped on five of her radical-left policies.
More is here on Harris’s radical record.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.