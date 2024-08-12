Turning Point Action Launches ‘Commit 100’ Ballot-Chasing Operation, Urges Volunteers to Sign Up

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action (TPAction) has launched “Commit 100,” which the organization calls “the largest and most sophisticated ballot-chasing operation in the conservative movement,” and is urging activists to sign up and “commit to chasing 100 early ballots and 100 election-day ballots.”

“The most common question I get is ‘Charlie what can I do to help?’ Well, now you can travel to Arizona or Wisconsin and join Commit 100 to chase 100 early ballots and 100 Election Day ballots. We’ll pay for your accommodations,” Kirk announced in a Monday X post.

“Doing nothing is a ticket to tyranny,” the Turning Point Action founder added. “Bodies = ballots in boxes.”

Kirk went on to explain that his organization “has officially launched COMMIT 100, an extension of Chase the Vote – the largest ballot chasing operation in the movement,” and he informed activists that they can sign up by visiting TPAction.com/COMMIT100 or TPAction.com/commit100.

HUGE NEWS! @TPAction_ has officially launched COMMIT 100, an extension of Chase the Vote – the largest ballot chasing operation in the movement.

“Activists can sign up to commit to chasing 100 early ballots and 100 Election Day ballots, using the TPAction mobile app,” Kirk said.

“Volunteers can COMMIT 100 and help chase at home using the TPAction App OR they can travel to Arizona or Wisconsin and help chase votes in person, with lodging provided by TPAction,” he added.

“There’s only 84 days until Election Day, the final day of voting. Do the work. Help us win,” Kirk asserted.

TPAction explained in a press release that once volunteers sign up for Commit 100, the organization will contact them “with the best ballots to chase using the TPAction Mobile App.”

“Volunteers will be assigned custom lists and can chase these votes at home using the App OR schedule travel to Arizona or Wisconsin and help chase votes in person,” TPAction said.

“TPAction will be covering lodging accommodations for activists who sign up and commit to helping chase 100 low propensity voters while staying in Arizona or Wisconsin after each states’ respective early balloting begins,” the organization added.

TPAction COO Tyler Bowyer shared a message to activists, telling Breitbart News, “The most common question we get from the grassroots is ‘How can I get involved?’ Well, now you can move to Arizona or Wisconsin and commit to your country, your family, and your fellow Americans to chase 100 low propensity early ballots and 100 Election Day ballots.”

“We’ll show you how to do it,” Bowyer said. “We’ll give you the app and the data and the team. And we’ll even provide accommodations if you need them. We’re asking you to Commit 100 for 30 days to help save America. This is our moment.”

