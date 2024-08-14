National Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris nationally by two percentage points, a Daily Mail/J.L. Partners survey reports.

The survey examines the race between Trump and Harris, the latter of whom Democrat leaders coronated as their top-of-the-ticket candidate without the help of actual Democrat voters. Bizarrely, some Democrat leaders, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), are still claiming that this was a decision from the grassroots up.

Nevertheless, Democrat elites officially nominated Harris as their party’s presidential candidate on Friday, August 2, 2024, leaving 14 million Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden in the primary in the dust.

Polls have continued to emerge showing the new matchup — Trump facing off against Harris rather than Biden, as the 81-year-old botched his final debate performance against Trump, setting up his political demise.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

The latest Daily Mail survey shows Trump still edging out Harris nationally by two percentage points, garnering 43 percent support to Harris’s 41 percent support. However, that two-point gap is outside the ± 3.1 percent margin of error, setting up what the Daily Mail describes as a “nail-biter of an election in November.”

The outlet cites another survey, as well, which shows respondents largely viewing Trump as the more “strong” and “charismatic” candidate.

James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, said that while Harris has made headway with young voters, black voters, and independents, Trump still has a more energized base. Further, he said Trump “has held his position with whites, Hispanics, and voters over the age of 50.”

“Harris’s biggest support remains relatively limited to 18 to 49-year-olds. A lot of this is due to Trump’s dominance on the issues of the economy and the border,” he observed, adding, “But at the moment we are looking at a race made tighter, rather than transformed to a Harris shoo-in.”

RELATED: Trump Warns a Harris Win Could Lead to Another Great Depression

C-SPAN

The survey comes as Trump predicts that Harris’s honeymoon — both in the polls and with the establishment media — will eventually come to an end.

“Oh, it’s gonna end. The honeymoon period’s gonna end,” Trump told reporters during a press conference on Thursday. “Look, she’s got a little period. She’s got a convention coming up.”

“It’s not about her. I think she’s incompetent because I’ve watched her. She destroyed California. She destroyed San Francisco. Everything she’s touched has turned to bad things,” he said, explaining that the election is about policy

“I want to use — I’m not going to use foul language, but everything she’s touched has turned bad. She’s incompetent,” he added.

Harris has yet to hold a press conference since Biden dropped out of the race and tapped her as his replacement.

RELATED — Trump: Harris Stabbed Biden in the Back; “She Got No Votes”

C-SPAN

J. L Partners polled 1,001 likely voters from August 7-11, 2024.