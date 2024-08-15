The Steep Toll of Kamalanomics on American Drivers

Drivers across the nation are taking a hit in their pocketbooks due to President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) economic policies.

Under their combined leadership, the price for car insurance has jumped 54.3 percent, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that is not the only thing hurting Americans who get behind the wheel.

New car prices are up 18.9 percent, according to data from the Department of Labor which also said used car prices have risen 19.5 percent. Drivers needing maintenance done on their vehicles are also taking a hit, the department noted, with data showing the cost for auto repairs and maintenance is up 30 percent.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have spent the last three and a half years promoting the same ideas and touted the same economic programs. That’s now seen as a burden for Harris as she tries to distance herself from Biden’s unpopular programs and economy. But Harris is likely to have trouble escaping responsibility for inflation and economic malaise. As vice president, Harris set a record for casting the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate for Biden’s partisan legislation, including some of the largest deficit spending bills in recent history. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed with Harris’s tie—breaking vote shortly after Biden and Harris took office—is seen by many economists as a key accelerant of inflation.

In March, AAA data showed that drivers across the nation were paying 45 percent more to fuel their daily commutes since Biden took office, Breitbart News reported, noting the average price for gas at the time was $3.46 per gallon.

“Gas prices remain high and could go higher due to industry and political factors. Biden’s economic war on American energy independence during instability in the Middle East and in Ukraine are significant factors,” the article read.

During a speech delivered at the Minnesota Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner in May, former President Donald Trump heavily criticized Biden’s economic policies, per Breitbart News.

“Groceries are up 22 percent, eggs are up 50 percent, electricity’s up 40, 50, 60 percent, gasoline is up 56 percent, car insurance — you can’t even get it,” Trump stated.

“It’s up 52 percent if it’s available, and then if you need it, they don’t give it to you. They fight you like hell. And, meanwhile, real wages are down by almost five percent. This is what we have. This is Bidenomics,” he added.

It is important to note that Harris, who chose radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate, is running against Trump in the 2024 presidential election.