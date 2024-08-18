Report: Several House Democrats Express Security Concerns Ahead of Democrat Convention

Congressional Democrats have been quietly voicing security concerns ahead of the predicted mass protests at the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Axios reported.

One House representative told the outlet they are “very concerned” about their own safety and security, and that other lawmakers traveling to the event, slated to begin on Monday, are as well.

WATCH — Chicago Business Boards Up in Anticipation of DNC Riots:

A senior congressional Democrat said law enforcement officials have advised representatives “not to go to a certain area, because they expect violence.”

The convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters, according to Axios.

“The protesters aren’t staying in a designated protest site … and there are people who are going to go and really try to cause trouble,” the senior representative said.

Another legislator told the outlet that House members were told to not book hotel rooms under their real names because the hotels “have been getting random calls asking for people.”

The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of security at the event, but has also reportedly been “coordinating with all levels of law enforcement agencies,” including the Capitol Police and the Chicago Police Department.

WATCH — Maher: This Year’s DNC Will Be a Repeat of 1968 with Pro-Hamas Protesters:

Hundreds of additional law enforcement personnel are heading into Chicago to aid in beefing up the security, with Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling saying, “Our plan is to make sure we keep everyone within the city safe. We want this to be successful.”

Multiple Democrats have expressed doubt in their abilities to do anything besides trust that the Secret Service adequately secures the convention.

“What can we do,” one representative said.

“We have to trust that the DNC has it figured out,” said another.

Local businesses have already begun to board up their downtown storefronts, with one shop owner saying, “This city has a poor track record when it comes to protecting businesses,” Breitbart News reported.