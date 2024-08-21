CHICAGO, ILLINOIS–Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) told Breitbart News that he believes there are a smaller number of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli demonstrators protesting the Democratic National Convention than “their voice may indicate.”

Breitbart News caught up with Goldman, who was counsel for the failed anti-Trump impeachment in 2019 and 2020, inside the United Center Wednesday before the convention’s third night commenced.

Noting the protests that have taken place outside the DNC’s security perimeter, Breitbart News asked Goldman if Harris is facing a problem where she needs to appeal to these far-left Democrats, many of whom are calling for the abandonment of Harris, while simultaneously reaching moderate voters with the election just 75 days out.

“Well, I actually haven’t heard the protesters very much. I think they’re a much smaller number of people than their voice may indicate,” Goldman said. “And what I think you are seeing is there’s a critical difference between the extreme’s fringe that espouses anti-semitism, and progressive liberal, moderate Democrats who combat hate of all kinds. That’s being marginalized.”

“And ultimately what President Biden and Vice President Harris want, what the Democratic Party wants, is for Israelis and Palestinians to live with their own self-determination in peace and security, and that is the objective we share with a Democratic ally in Israel, and that is something the Democratic Party will continue to push,” he added.

Thousands of protesters have descended on the DNC in Chicago after more than half a million Democrat voters cast protest votes against the Biden-Harris ticket in primaries throughout the country in the “Uncommitted” movement. Demonstrators here in Chicago have even held signs reading “Abandon Harris 24.”

On Monday, protesters breached a security fence just hundreds of yards from the United Center, leading to four arrests, CNN notes.

On Tuesday night, a protest turned violent, resulting in 72 arrests, as the Associated Press noted.

Breitbart News also asked Goldman what he thinks Harris needs to do to appeal to moderate voters as the election rapidly approaches.

“I think what you’re going to hear from Vice President Harris is a policy platform and vision that helps all Americans, and that is focused on helping all Americans, that is focused on lifting everyone up so the American Dream is attainable,” he said.

He argued that this message he expects to hear from Harris contrasts with former President Donald Trump’s vision for America and the world, which he attacked as “very dark, pessimistic,” and “cynical.”

Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, opined that in a second administration, Trump would “operate based on his personal grievances” and would “lower taxes on the super-rich.”

“That doesn’t ultimately help the vast majority of Americans,” he added