Day 34: Kamala Harris Avoids Unscripted Press Conference

Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris avoided giving an unscripted press conference about policy solutions for the thirty-fourth day on Saturday.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — December 2, 2023.

“She has committed to one interview by Aug. 31,” Axios reported Tuesday, but that interview has not yet occurred or been scheduled.

Harris might be avoiding the media for two reasons.

First, the Harris campaign might be worried about its candidate’s likability and ability to speak off the cuff about policies without delivering a devastating gaffe.

Second, the Harris campaign is stuck in a “catch-22.” Speaking about policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security would undermine the Biden-Harris administration’s claim of having solved those key issues. However, Harris must tout the administration’s policy successes to validate her record and candidacy.

