Nolte: Donald Trump Warns Election Cheaters ‘Will Be Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent of the Law’

With early voting starting in crucial swing states, like Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump is putting election cheaters on notice that, if he wins, they “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences[.]”

Trump issued the warning in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

The former president believes Democrats cheated him out of a reelection victory in 2020. This time, though, he says he will win the election, and, when he does, there will be consequences for any “rampant Cheating and Skullduggery”:

CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

This is a smart tactic on Trump’s part, a way to put anyone who is thinking about cheating on notice that there will be consequences, especially in an election that is essentially tied. There is a solid chance Trump will win, and, if he does, he will be in a position to follow through on these consequences.

Basically, what Trump is trying to do here is scare cheaters from cheating, and what’s wrong with that? Nothing. Cheaters should be scared of cheating, of getting caught, of being prosecuted.

This is not the first time Trump issued this type of warning. Ten days ago, again through Truth Social, Trump warned, in part:

The 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. … Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

Naturally, the fake media completely and deliberately twisted a warning not to cheat into something sinister. For example, CNN chose to spread misinformation with this headline: “Trump warms up for debate by threatening to jail election officials.”

