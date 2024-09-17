RealClearPolitics Average Flips Pennsylvania in Favor of Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump regained a slim lead in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the RealClearPolitics average, indicating he has momentum with about 50 days until Election Day.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who held the lead since August 2023, now trails Trump by 0.2 percent after RealClearPolitics calculated new polling into its average.

The latest poll included in RealClearPolitics’s average was by InsiderAdvantage, which gave Trump a two-point edge over Harris. The majority of recent polls have all been within the margin of error.

Harris only held an average of about a one-point lead over Trump following her entrance into the race.

Pennsylvania is at the center of the 2024 election. Whoever wins the Keystone State, political pundits say, wins the election due to the size of its Electoral College, which has a value of 19 points.

Georgia and North Carolina also emerged as two important battlegrounds. Polling shows Trump has a slight lead in North Carolina and is essentially tied with Harris in Georgia.

If Trump wins North Carolina, the Harris campaign would face tremendous pressure to defend Georgia and the Rust Belt states, especially Pennsylvania.

Republicans have won North Carolina since former President Barack Obama briefly turned it blue in 2008. President Joe Biden lost by a margin of 1.34 percent in 2020. Biden won Georgia in 2020 by 12,670 votes.