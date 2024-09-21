Donald Trump Says Women Worse Off Under Harris and Biden: ‘I Will Fix All of That’

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday described the difficulties American women are experiencing now compared to four years ago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for the White House in 2024, said women are poorer, less healthy, and less safe on the nation’s streets than they were four years ago.

He also said women are now more depressed, unhappy, and less optimistic and confident about the future.

“I will fix all of that, and fast, and at long last this national nightmare will be over. Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free!” he added.

Trump then said, “You will no longer be thinking about abortion, because it is now where it always had to be, with the states, and a vote of the people.” Trump then emphasized the exceptions surrounding abortion:

During her speech at the National Federation of Republican Women’s (NFRW) Spring 2024 Board Meeting, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Republican Party “is the party of women” and pushed back against the Democrats’ claims in that regard, Breitbart News reported in March.

“I’m so sick of hearing all of them say, ‘The Democrat party is the party of women.’ That is false. The Grand Old Party, the Republican Party, is the party of women,” she stated.

Leavitt later sat down with Breitbart News. The outlet continued:

Specifically, Leavitt pointed to Biden and the Democrats’ economic and border policies as being harmful to women and all Americans, while also spotlighting the hypocrisy of the left’s advocacy for men to be able to compete in women’s sports during her speech. “How can they say such a thing when Joe Biden and the Democrats have implemented policies that are hurting hardworking women, mothers, and families across this country?” Leavitt said on the economic front. “It’s costing nearly $20,000 more for the average American family to get by and have the same quality of life – not even get ahead – just have the same quality of life” they had under the Trump administration.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, Trump highlighted the plight of Angel Families and their loved ones, who have been killed allegedly by illegal aliens. He mentioned three cases in which the victims were women, Breitbart News reported.

“This is my vow: I will not let these killers and criminals into our country,” he said.

Prior to President Joe Biden (D) leaving the race for the White House, Trump surged to a dead heat with him among suburban women, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll in May.

