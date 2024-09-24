Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday highlighted the inflation plaguing Americans under Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) leadership.

In a social media post, Trump compared food prices during his presidency to those under President Joe Biden (D) and Harris, citing the cost of coffee, salmon, potatoes, milk, ham, chicken, cheese, and eggs.

The former president deemed it “The Cost of Kamala” and told social media users that coffee under Trump was $6.99 but now it is $9.99.

Grocery basics such as eggs were $1.99 under Trump but are currently $4.99, according to his post:

In a social media post Monday, Trump showed economic differences between his last day as president and “The Worst Under Kamala.”

According to Trump, inflation was at 1.4 percent during his final day while under Harris he said it was currently 9.1 percent:

Harris is campaigning against Trump for the White House in 2024 alongside her running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Job Creators Network (JCN) recently blasted Harris and Biden for claiming supermarkets and food manufacturers are “price gouging,” Breitbart News reported September 5.

The JCN video stated:

When a company decides what to charge for a jar of peanut butter, it has to consider the prices they pay for peanuts, oil, salt, packaging, transportation, and what they have to pay their employees to make the peanut butter. All of those things go into the final price we see on the shelf. Government data shows the price of these input costs have increased at the same elevated rate as consumer costs under the Biden-Harris administration. Food manufacturers and grocers are simply passing along their higher costs to consumers to stay profitable.

A recent RMG Research poll found that 57 percent of registered voters believe they are not better off under the Biden-Harris administration as they were under Trump’s, according to Breitbart News.

Inflation has been hitting American families hard, Breitbart News reported August 14.

“Polls consistently show that inflation is the top concern for voters, and it’s easy to see why. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the cost of ‘food at home’ — bureaucratese for groceries — has surged by over 21 percent,” the article read.