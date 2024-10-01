Report: ‘Professional’ Catholics Overwhelmingly Donate Democrat

A fascinating new study on campaign contributions reveals employees of Catholic charitable organizations overwhelmingly swing Democrat in their donations to political causes.

Drawing on a painstaking analysis of 47,000 public records for employees of seven major Catholic charitable organizations, the report found that 83 percent of the political contributions went to Democrat-affiliated Political Action Committees (PACs) or candidates whereas only 16 percent of the contributions went to Republican PACs or candidates.

The split of funds to Democrats versus GOP candidates was even more stark, with 87.25 of total contributions going to Democrat causes and just 12.75 to Republicans.

The study, conducted by the attentive folks at the Lepanto Institute and Complicit Clergy, analyzed the campaign contribution of employees of Catholic Charities, Covenant House, St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Relief Services, the Knights of Columbus, Cross Catholic Outreach, and Jesuit Refugee Service.

Of these seven organizations, only the employees of the Knights of Columbus skewed conservative, with 90 percent of political contributions going to Republicans and 10 percent to Democrats.

The other six groups all leaned strongly left, and in the most egregious case — Jesuit Refugee Service — campaign contributions went 100 percent to Democrats.

Just 23 percent of contributions from employees of Catholic Charities went to Republicans with more than three-quarters (76 percent) going to Democrats.

A full 96 percent of donations from employees of Cross Catholic Outreach went to support Democrats, and just four went in the direction of the Republican Party.

Similarly, the breakdown for Covenant House was 97 percent Democrat to a mere three percent Republican; for Vincent De Paul, 88 percent Democrat compared to 11 percent Republican; and Catholic Relief Services, 99 percent Democrat to a tiny one percent Republican.

The 83 percent of total contributions that went to Democrat causes funded organizations such as ActBlue, AB PAC, DNC Services, Biden for President, Biden Action Fund, Biden Victory Fund, and a long list of individual candidates, the report found.

The remaining 16 percent that went to Republican PACs or candidates, supported groups like WinRed, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc, NRCC, and similar organizations.

The report also notes that of all the Catholic organizations, only the Knights of Columbus were targeted by then-Senator Kamala Harris — in her capacity as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee – as a litmus test of judicial suitability.

Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus “opposed a woman’s right to choose” and were against “marriage equality” when you joined the organization?, Sen. Harris asked judicial nominee Brian Buescher, a Catholic.

In 2020, prominent Catholic pro-life leader Ashley McGuire of The Catholic Association noted that Kamala Harris had “come to be a ringleader of the anti-Catholic bullying that increasingly defines the Democrat party.”

