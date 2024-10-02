Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ignored reporters after Tuesday evening’s vice presidential debate as they quizzed him about a bizarre comment he made and a lie he told that was uncovered shortly before the debate.

Walz, who was filmed at a pizzeria after the debate completely ignored a reporter who asked, “Can you clarify what you meant when you said you befriended school shooters?”

He also ignored another reporter who asked, “Why did you say you were in Hong Kong when reports say you weren’t?”

The questions were heard clearly, and Walz clearly ignored those questions.

During the debate, Walz bizarrely said he has befriended school shooters.

As reported by Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins, he was asked to explain why he flip-flopped his position against a “assault weapons” ban, which he now supports.

He referenced meeting with Sandy Hook Elementary School families, claiming that was the moment he changed his position.

He then said, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

Walz has also claimed he was in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. However, NPR uncovered he was actually in Nebraska during that time, as Breitbart News reported.

