Vice President Kamala Harris is weighing whether to further distance herself from President Joe Biden, which would implicitly undermine her record as a “major player” in the administration’s policy decisions, top Harris campaign aides told CNN.

Biden refuses to allow Harris to campaign without escaping her record as his vice president. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters last week in the White House press briefing room.