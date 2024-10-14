Vice President Kamala Harris supported the radical idea of changing Columbus Day to “Indigenous Peoples Day” when she ran for president in 2019.
Recognizing “Indigenous Peoples Day” is a leftist attack on Western civilization’s overwhelming success that brought numerous advancements and raised the standard of living for the entire world.
Columbus Day, the second Monday in October, is a U.S. holiday, one of 11 official federal holidays.
“Sign me up,” Harris said in 2019 in response to a voter’s question about whether she would support trying to remove the celebration of Columbus discovering the New World.
Columbus was an Italian explorer from the Republic of Genoa who completed four Spanish-based voyages across the Atlantic Ocean. In 1492, after defending Spain from Muslim attack, Queen Isabella I and King Ferdinand II sponsored Columbus to sail West, thereby discovering the Americas on 12 October.
Fifty-two percent of Americans have a somewhat or very favorable opinion of Columbus, while only 32 percent view him unfavorably, a YouGov poll found Friday.
The left has consistently tried to denigrate the holiday by replacing it with “Indigenous Peoples Day.” Last year, President Joe Biden proclaimed October 14, 2024 as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”
“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor Indigenous peoples’ strength, courage, and resilience,” the White House said in a statement on Friday:
We celebrate the vast contributions of Indigenous communities to the world. And we recommit to respecting Tribal sovereignty and self-determination and working to usher in a new era of our Nation-to-Nation relationships.
The history of America’s Indigenous peoples is marked by perseverance, survival, and a deep commitment to and pride in their heritage, right to self-governance, and ways of life. Since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples have built and sustained powerful Tribal Nations, cultivated rich cultures, and established vibrant communities. And their discoveries and knowledge still benefit us today. But because of our Nation’s failed policies of the past, generations of Native peoples have faced cruelty, violence, and intimidation. They were forced to leave their homelands, prohibited from speaking their own languages and practicing their sacred traditions, and forced into assimilation. Indigenous lives were lost, livelihoods were ripped away, and communities were fundamentally altered. Despite the trauma and turmoil, Indigenous peoples have persisted and survived. Their stories are testaments to the bravery and resolve of generations to preserve their heritage, cultures, and identities for those to come after them.
Today, Indigenous peoples lead in every way, share their histories, and strengthen their communities. They are also stewarding lands and waters, growing our shared prosperity, and celebrating the good of our Nation while pushing us to tell the full truth of our history. Indigenous peoples have long served in the United States military, fighting for democracy. And Indigenous communities continue to be an integral part of the fabric of the United States, contributing so much to our shared prosperity.
