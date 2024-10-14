Vice President Kamala Harris supported the radical idea of changing Columbus Day to “Indigenous Peoples Day” when she ran for president in 2019.

Recognizing “Indigenous Peoples Day” is a leftist attack on Western civilization’s overwhelming success that brought numerous advancements and raised the standard of living for the entire world.

Columbus Day, the second Monday in October, is a U.S. holiday, one of 11 official federal holidays.

“Sign me up,” Harris said in 2019 in response to a voter’s question about whether she would support trying to remove the celebration of Columbus discovering the New World.