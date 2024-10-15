Seven Questions Fox News’s Bret Baier Should Ask Kamala Harris

The Harris campaign will allow Vice President Kamala Harris to sit for an interview Wednesday with Fox News’s Bret Baier, sparking debate about what questions he should ask the Democrat hopeful.

Baier said Monday the Harris campaign scheduled the interview without preconditions, meaning he can ask Harris serious questions.

Below are seven questions he should ask:

ONE: Why did you apparently plagiarize to write a book?

The media reported Monday that Harris plagiarized multiple passages in her 2009 book, Smart on Crime. Some of the passages lifted were from Wikipedia.

TWO: Is your credibility hurt by receiving zero Democrat primary votes and does that undercut your argument about being the pro-democracy candidate?

Harris suggested during a 60 Minutes interview Monday that she was “elected” the Democrat nominee. Harris, though she won the majority of delegates at the convention to become the party’s nominee, won zero votes in the Democrat primary process. Trump, on the other hand, won millions of votes during the democratically conducted Republican primary process.

THREE: How much pressure did top Democrats put on Joe Biden to step aside?

Even though the Democrat primary process concluded with President Joe Biden as the nominee, party leaders, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), pressured Biden to step aside.

FOUR: Do you still have “no regrets” about defending Biden’s mental cognition before and after he participated in the first debate?

Harris told CNN that Biden still has the “intelligence, the commitment and the judgment and disposition” to be president.

When asked if she regretted defending Biden’s cognition as “extraordinarily strong” after the first debate, she replied, “No, not at all. Not at all.”

FIVE: Why are Biden and Bill Clinton sabotaging you by undercutting your narrative of being the “change” candidate?

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden said in the White House press briefing room in early October. In September Biden said he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.

Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday that Laken Riley’s death “probably wouldn’t have happened” if the Biden-Harris administration had “properly vetted” her accused illegal migrant murderer. Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student, was killed this year, allegedly by an illegal migrant released into the United States.

SIX: Why are you polling worse with black voters by about 15 points compared to Joe Biden in 2020, while Trump continues to gain among the demographic?

Harris has about 12-15 percent less support from black voters than President Joe Biden won in 2020. Among black men, 80 percent support Harris, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll recently revealed, down from Joe Biden’s 87 percent in 2020.

SEVEN: What accomplishments can you tout to reassure a skeptical public that you are equipped to be president?

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.