Donald Trump: Democrats’ Migration Plans Threaten Black Political Power

President Donald Trump is trying to win more votes from black men by spotlighting the economic damage caused by Vice President Kamala Harris’ migration policy.

“Kamala’s support is collapsing with Black voters,” he tweeted on Wednesday, adding:

Inflation is hell. Worse, their cities are being used as illegal alien dumping grounds. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the Black Community loses its political power forever because their neighborhoods will all be majority migrant.

The combined economic and political pitch is mostly likely aimed at voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin where black voters have seen the Democratic politicians lavish attention, funding, housing, and opportunities to Biden’s massive inflow of Latino migrants.

Unsurprisingly, 53 percent of blacks want “all” illegal immigrants deported, according to a September to October poll of 179 blacks posted by Marist for National Public Radio. The 53 percent includes 24 percent who “strongly” agree. Just 17 percent strongly disagree.

The same poll showed that only 72 of blacks percent have a “favorable impression” of Harris. Nineteen percent said they had a favorable view of Trump, and 9 percent said they were “unsure.”

The economic and political pitch seems to have the most appeal to younger black men. For example, Trump has won support from 20 percent of blacks aged 18 to 49, according to a poll released on October 10 by Pew.

Even if Trump’s pitch on migration does not win him votes, it may reduce turnout for Harris, who is expected to import almost 4 million migrants in 2025, according to an October study from the Brookings Institution.

“Mass Immigration, Legal & Illegal is destroying Black American Communities by taking resources, jobs, and opportunities that are severely needed by Black American Citizens,” the Twitter account @nasescobar316 told Breitbart News. The account holder is an advocate for Black Americans or “Foundational Black Americans,” excluding black immigrants.

RELATED: Migrants Admitted to U.S. Under Biden-Harris CBP One App Without Any Asylum Questions

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

Trump has cited the economic impact of migration to win blacks for months.

“The fact is that his big kill on the black people is that millions of [migrant] people that he’s allowed to come in through the border, they’re taking black jobs now,” Trump said in June 2024, adding:

[It] could be 18, it could be 19, and even 20 million people, they’re taking black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.

There is much academic research and many polls that show the post-1970 wave of migration has hammered Americans at the low end of the economic chain, especially black Americans. The resulting blue-collar opposition is especially sharp in cities, such as Chicago where the local Democratic leaders are heavily subsidizing the inflow of migrants, many of whom are eager to work at low wages and grateful to Latino leaders in the Democratic Party.

The evidence of harm includes comments from Harris’ father, Donald J. Harris, the Jamaican-born immigrant who wrote a 1988 report for the left-wing Joint Center for Political Studies that said:

The key to a stronger and more competitive U.S. economy and an improved economic position for blacks, therefore, is policies and programs that increase the productivity of black workers … However,the current immigration policy, which alllows relatively large number sof low-skilled workers to enter the United State, should be supplemented with a set of policies that reduce the burden that this immigration places on lo-eskilled, native-born workers.

At the same time that the trends in international trade have moved against U.S. workers, U.S. immigration laws have been modified in ways that increase the influx of low-skilled workers, who compete with native-born youths and low-skilled adult workers for low-skilled jobs … This shift has been a particularly serious problem for blacks, who constitute a high proportion of the low-skilled adult workers [emphasis added].

Since 1988, the federal government has dramatically expanded the inflow of legal and illegal migrants — and the Joint Center has embraced progressive-style support for wage-cutting illegal migrants. The support also boosts the bipartisan economic strategy of Extraction Migration which inflates the U.S. consumer economy with foreign workers, consumers, and renters.