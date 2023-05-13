Black Chicago Residents Sue City Officials over Accepting Illegal Immigrants

A movement of ordinary Chicago citizens filed a lawsuit to stop the city government from placing 500 migrants in a southside neighborhood school.

The May 10 lawsuit says:

The [city government’s] proposed action appears to disregard the zoning laws that are in place to safeguard the South Shore community. The failure to comply with these laws poses a significant threat to the rights and interests of the residents.

Citizens backed up their lawsuit with a Thursday press conference that was contained by extensive police roadblocks that minimized attendance:

Black leaders hold massive protest in Chicago against accepting and housing Illegal non-citizens. 'This is not good for the black community.'pic.twitter.com/if28CZwbkp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 12, 2023

The school battle comes as the federal government’s huge inflow of immigrant voters is pushing black Americans to the sidelines of the economy and politics. The post-1986 inflow has already replaced black Americans in Los Angeles and New York — and is now helping to push them out of valuable real estate in the south side of Chicago.

“Having over 500 [migrant] people in our community will completely wipe out any interest we have,” local activist Jimmy Darnell Jones said at a press conference to spotlight the legislation, adding:

Are you aware that there are immigrant advocates at state houses all over this country who are advocating for non-citizen voting in local elections? What if that happened here? That would change the mindset of what we, as a black community need to thrive here in Chicago. That’s a concern of ours. This is much bigger than the Mayor of Chicago or the Chicago Police Department. This is an effort to destroy our neighborhoods and silence our voices even further.

South Shore, Chicago voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a whopping 97% This is how residents are reacting to 250-500 migrants coming to their area: pic.twitter.com/X4lbibdStV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2023

“I was placed on a waitlist [for city housing], but I was told that the immigrants were taking priority,” said one speaker:

That’s the story that a lot of people don’t know and it hurt me. I’m like, “Oh wait a minute, I understand we need to be humanitarian,” but these people [at the demonstration] are third and fourth-generation Chicagoans, born, bred, fed, and raised here. My grandmother… always said “Chris, charity starts at home first, and then it goes abroad.”

The protesters are part of a local non-partisan neighborhood movement that has emerged from underneath the pro-migration Democrat Party. The movement filled an auditorium on May 4 to protest the city government’s funding for migrants.

“We’re fighting for our equity — [and] we’re using their own words against them,” activist Brian Mullins told Breitbart News.

We want our equity out of Chicago resources. Chicago has a $60 billion budget. We want 30 percent of that budget to be put in services and employment of our specific community.

City officials are favoring the fast-growing immigrant community, said Mullins, who emphasized his identity as a non-immigrant “Foundational Black American”:

We see how employment in hiring positions — as well as the overall change in City Hall — is favoring the Latino population. Our governor, J.B. Pritzker, has even made the head of the Democratic Party a Hispanic woman when it has historically [run by black Americans] for the last two years. Now we have a Hispanic woman as the head of the Illinois Democratic Party. We are 30 percent of the population, and [vote] 96 percent for Democrats … [but] we’re not getting an exchange for our vote. We’re now trying to get black people to understand the vote is in exchange for resources, not just some arbitrary thing. Thirty years too late, but that’s where we start now.

“We believe the Democratic Party will pay more attention to our demands” if more black Americans are ready to vote against Democrats, he said. “So if you shift 10 percent… it could literally shift elections.”

Turnout at the protest was forced down by city officials who imposed a large police blockade around the protest site, he added: “They did block off every street in about a mile area to limit our current press conference yesterday… [People] couldn’t park in that area, so they had to walk.”

Nationwide, state and local governments, as well as influential business groups, are welcoming migrants into districts where black Americans have significant political and economic clout. The resulting displacement of black Americans is reducing their ability to get well-paid jobs or afford rising rents.

On May 10, Breitbart News asked President Joe Biden’s border chief: “How do Americans gain from the immigration paths you are opening, sir? … Do Americans gain from all the immigrants you’re bringing into this country?”

“Sir, we are a nation of immigrants,” evaded Alejandro Mayorkas.

C-SPAN

A day later, Mayorkas urged legal changes to allow U.S. employers to import more foreign workers instead of being forced to compete for American workers:

There are businesses around this country that are desperate for workers, there are … desperate workers in foreign countries that are looking for jobs in the United States, where they can earn money lawfully and send much-needed remittances back home.

The migration pressure also forces black Americans out of the high-value real estate in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, and pressures them to return to the lower-wage southern states that their great-grandparents fled in the 1930s and 1940s.

The government-imposed demographic pressure is spiking black Americans’ opposition to migration.

A May 5-7 poll by Ipsos showed that only 4 percent of Americans strongly approve of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy, while 38 percent strongly oppose the policy.

A May 6-9 poll by The Economist and YouGov showed that 31 percent of black Americans say immigration has made the United States “worse off.” Just 20 percent say the policy has made the United States “better off.”

Forty-one percent of black Americans said U.S. border agents should be allowed “to deport migrants without court hearings.” Thirty-one percent disagreed. Among white Americans, 57 percent supported easier deportations, while just 27 percent opposed.

Among all Americans, the YouGov poll showed that a 35 percent plurality believe migration has made the nation “worse off.” Just 31 percent say migration has made the United States “better off.”

In March 2022, Rasmussen Reports aggregated many monthly polls to show that black voters strongly oppose the Democrats’ policy of chain migration, which is helping to cut Americans’ wages and raise their rents. The surveys included 3,130 black Americans and showed that 57 percent opposed chain migration.

“Every time immigrants come into our country, we get stamped into the quicksand harder,” Mullins said. “We stay at the bottom and we’re just saying, ‘Get off of us, let us breathe… stop putting other people’s needs in front of us.'”

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of extraction migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, as elites divorce themselves from their needs and interests.