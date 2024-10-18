WaPo: FEMA Offers Illegal Migrants Disaster Aid in North Carolina

The federal government is offering FEMA disaster aid to illegal migrants in North Carolina, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The federal government aids illegal migrants because it wants to demolish the once-clear legal borders and dictionary distinctions between Americans and foreigners. For example, the government is granting aid to foreign migrants if they form a business in the United States, the Post wrote on October 18. “These are people [migrants] who are not in the country legally, but their businesses are legal and they’re paying taxes,” Silvia Martín del Campo, the director for programs for Latino students at McDowell Technical Community College in Marion, North Carolina.

The aid to migrants would otherwise go to Americans who have lost their homes, land, jobs, and wealth to Hurricane Helene.

The vast majority of Americans are personally sympathetic to migrants, most of whom work hard in low-wage jobs where they also need taxpayer aid to keep them out of poverty. Moreover, many of the migrants — like Americans — have lost their jobs, hard-earned possessions, and even homes to the disaster.

However, the migrants are in North Carolina only because the federal government has spent many billions of dollars to help smuggle illegal migrants across the border and settle in the states. Roughly $1 billion of that funding has come from FEMA accounts since 2021.

The government aid for migrants is part of a post-1990 economic strategy, dubbed “Extraction Migration.” The strategy seeks to inflate the consumer economy by quietly extracting low-wage workers, apartment-sharing renters, and taxpayer-funded consumers from poor countries.

The resulting government inflow of poor migrants blurs the border between Americans and migrants, and it also shrinks Americans’ wages and personal wealth. The policy is very unpopular, so the government hides its role by obscuring the language, loopholes, and funds that help migrants.

For example, the Post’s article about aid for migrants uses words that blur the distinction between ordinary Americans and the illegal migrants who sneaked across the border as it describes how the migrants are offered aid:

Two of the people [emphasis added] who applied with Martín del Campo’s help are [migrant] sisters who own a cleaning service that specializes in mountain cabin rentals. All those reservations have been canceled, she said, leaving them with no business. They applied for a $30,000 loan, which is about as much as they usually make in six months. “I don’t want to take advantage of the system and I don’t like borrowing money,” one sister said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of her immigration status [emphasis added]. “But my bills are due whether I can work or not. … This kind of loan would help a lot.”

Another low-wage migrant, restaurant worker José Elguera-Camacho, told the Post that he was allowed to apply for the fast-track $750 disaster grant offered by FEMA. “I usually work more than 40 hours a week this month,” he said. “Now I’m at zero,” he said.

FEMA offers the $750 “Serious Needs Assistance” grant to migrants by hiding the loophole in the fine print. The fine print allows paroled illegals to be treated as “qualified non-citizen[s].”

The government is also offering benefits to illegal migrants if they have a son or daughter born in the United States: “Most of the people [aid worker Neyda] Juarez sees are parents applying for FEMA aid on behalf of their children, who are U.S. citizens.”

Juárez is employed by Centro Unido Latino Americano, which is one of the very many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are being used by the government to fund migrants so they settle in American communities.

The NGO is supported by various grants delivered via U.S. charities and the Mexican government. The group has also received taxpayer funding from some of the vast federal spending for migrants and migration.

Most of the government funding for migration is hidden by routing it through myriad NGOs for later distribution to smaller NGOs that commingle funds for Americans and migrants.

Some of the disaster aid that flows through the NGOs is used to pay their operating costs — and their subsequent lobbying for more migration said Krikorian.

This kind of aid run through NGOs is necessary for the NGOs to stay in business. They also are defacto working for more illegal immigration and for allowing the illegal immigrants here already to stay. So even something like disaster aid provided to these nongovernmental groups is helping establish the illegals.

The Centro Unido NGO is also helping the North Carolina migrants by funding their transfer to other U.S. communities, said the Post:

For [migrant] families who lost homes or jobs and don’t qualify for government aid, Centro Unido is raising money to help them pay rent, put down security deposits for new apartments or trailers or move to cities where there’s more work.

The federal disaster aid would be better spent helping migrants return home rather than making it easier for them to illegally stay, “which the disaster aid is obviously meant to do,” said Krikorian.

Sending migrants home with some disaster aid in their pockets “would be an efficient use of money” if it allowed officials to avoid deportation costs, said Krikorian.

Americans would also be aided once the repatriated illegal migrants were no longer competing for the limited supply of local jobs, homes, and social services, he said.

The return of the migrants would also be good for the migrants’ home countries, he added. “Not only would the migrant return home with money, they would also bring their [work skills] … [and] they speak English better,” he said.