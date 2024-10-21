Former President Donald Trump slammed “dumb as a rock” and “War Hawk” Liz Cheney for campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Harris, who is struggling with Arab voters, invited Cheney to campaign with her on Monday in three Great Lakes swing states. The two are holding “moderated conversations” in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Harris “wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind,” Trump posted on Truth Social:

Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with “dumb as a rock” War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind. “If Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames, and your kids will be going off to War, maybe even a Third World War, something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge,” Trump added. For our Country’s sake, and for your kids, Vote Trump for PEACE!”

Washington Post/Schar School poll of key swing states During Harris’s event with Cheney, the former congresswoman attacked Trump for allegedly being anti-democracy, a closing Harris campaign messaging theme. On Monday, a/Schar School poll of key swing states undercut the campaign’s argument. Trump would do a better job of defending democracy than Harris, the poll found.

“I spent time working overseas before I was elected to Congress, and I have spent time working in countries where people aren’t free and where people are struggling for their freedom,” Cheney told supporters. “And I know how quickly democracies can unravel. … That is what’s on the ballot.”

“I thought to myself, you know, in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, are they going to grow up in a country where we don’t have to worry about the peaceful transfer of power? Are they going to grow up in a country where that is guaranteed?” Cheney continued. “And I believe that every one of us in this election has a duty and obligation to do what we know is right for the country, and that’s to support Vice President Harris.”

Harris trashed her own record as President Joe Biden’s vice president. “And needless to say,” Harris said, “mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration.”

Harris continued:

I bring to it my own ideas, my own experiences, but it is also about moving past what, frankly, I think, has been the last decade of the American discourse being influenced by Donald Trump, in a way that has had the effect of suggesting we as Americans should point the finger at one another in a way that has been using the power of the presidency to demean and divide us.