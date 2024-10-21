Former President Donald Trump slammed “dumb as a rock” and “War Hawk” Liz Cheney for campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris this week.
Harris, who is struggling with Arab voters, invited Cheney to campaign with her on Monday in three Great Lakes swing states. The two are holding “moderated conversations” in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Harris “wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind,” Trump posted on Truth Social:
Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with “dumb as a rock” War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind.
“If Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames, and your kids will be going off to War, maybe even a Third World War, something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge,” Trump added. For our Country’s sake, and for your kids, Vote Trump for PEACE!”
“I spent time working overseas before I was elected to Congress, and I have spent time working in countries where people aren’t free and where people are struggling for their freedom,” Cheney told supporters. “And I know how quickly democracies can unravel. … That is what’s on the ballot.”
Harris trashed her own record as President Joe Biden’s vice president. “And needless to say,” Harris said, “mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration.”
Harris continued:
Cheney is a neocon, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and a longtime establishment figure in Congress. She helped Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the partisan January 6 Committee, reportedly leaked on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, asked for Democrats’ vote in her 2022 reelection campaign, and grew her net worth from an estimated $7 million when she first took office in 2017 to possibly more than $44 million in 2020.
Cheney’s actions caused her to lose her powerful position in Republican House leadership, now held by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). To save her title, Cheney reportedly met “off-the-record” with Fox News board member Paul Ryan to shore up rumors of her ouster. Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Bulwark, “recognized the meeting as perhaps Cheney’s last gasp to remain in power,” Breitbart News reported:
