Newsweek has smeared the McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump served customers from the drive-thru window on Sunday.

In its article published Monday, the magazine cited documents that reportedly show the restaurant failed its latest health inspection while also taking aim at the former president:

The report continued:

Trump, a big fan of McDonald’s food and a self-professed germophobe, was seen in footage shared by his campaign on social media putting on an apron, frying a basket of fries, scooping fries and serving customers through a drive-thru window. A report from the Bucks County Department of Health after an inspection on March 27 cited health code violations at the restaurant, including employees not having “hands clean and properly washed.” … Clips of the visit have not shown Trump washing his hands or wearing gloves or a hairnet. At one point Trump said his hands were “nice and clean.” News reporters were present during the visit, the AP news agency said.

Social media users were quick to add their thoughts on the Newsweek report, one person writing, “You’re mad that Trump made fries so you’re now going after this particular store? Mmmmkay.”

“Now they’re digging into McDonald’s inspections just to take a swipe at Trump. This is how desperate they’ve become!” another user commented. Trump “nearly broke the internet” during his shift at the McDonald’s, Breitbart News reported on Sunday. Video footage shows Trump standing near a register inside the restaurant as drivers pull up outside the window to collect their orders.