Americans’ support for a secure border is “pure racism,” a Democratic Party organizer in Ohio told an undercover journalist, according to an Ohio online news source.

“I’m all for just like, open the f… border,” organizer Kevin Oyakawa allegedly told the undercover journalist.

Oyakawa was hired by the Democrats’ Ohio Coordinated Campaign to boost voter turnout for Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH), Ohio.news reported.

Oyakawa continued, according to the report:

I don’t give a shit about who comes in here — we don’t need Border Patrol. But the issue with even talking about immigration here in Ohio is that it’s a losing issue for Democrats here for no fucking reason other than people’s pure racism. So that’s why it’s probably really hard to find anything about where she [Sykes] stands on it. In terms of the way that she talks to the public, if she has to address immigration, she starts losing.

Nationwide, Democrats — led by Kamala Harris — are trying to downplay their pro-migration policies in the 2024 election, amid rising public opposition to their wealth-shifting economic policy of Extraction Migration.

Ohio.news reported:

Sykes’ district, which includes Akron and parts of Canton, is a tossup. Her opponent, Republican Kevin Coughlin, has called for securing the border. An August poll showed Sykes narrowly leading Coughlin, but 14% of the district remained undecided at that point—with the poll’s margin of error, the race is statistically tied.

Sykes has an F rating from NumbersUSA, which tracks how members vote on pro-American migration legislation. For example, in January 2024, she urged passage of a bill that would amnesty illegal migrants, and also import more desperate workers to compete for jobs sought by young Americans.

The bill would also raise rents because the extra migrants would compete for housing, and would drive up the welfare spending that keeps migrants out of poverty.

In the 2024 campaign, Brown is dodging the immigration issue and is losing ground in his tight race with GOP candidate Bernie Moreno, who is now just 0.6 percent behind.

In February 2024, Brown voted for the misnamed border bill that would have dramatically accelerated the flow of wage-cutting economic migrants into Americans’ workplaces and housing via the asylum loophole.

In contrast, Moreno has promised to support pro-American migration policies. New migrants, he said, “have to add to our economy and never lower [Americans’] wages,” he told Breitbart News on October 24.

Sykes’ vehement opposition to border control is a big problem for the Democratic Party in the 2024 race because it is commonplace through the party’s progressive cadres. The progressives’ widespread pro-migration views have made it difficult for Harris and party leaders to offer a popular policy amid Donald Trump’s pro-American policies.

“De facto open[-borders] immigration is a litmus test issue now on the left,” Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News. He continued:

It is an irreducible value. Every interest group or constituency group on the left sacrifices its ostensible interests [once] they conflict with unlimited immigration. They can’t even compromise when the election outcome depends on it … [because] I it is unacceptable in the activist class on the left to have any doubts about mass immigration. [For donors and CEOs] I don’t think it’s just a matter of investors figuring “This is good for my bottom line.” Yes, it is. But those those guys at the top of big companies are emotionally and psychologically post-American already. Both their financial interest and their broader [post-American] worldview overlap here, so they think they’re doing good and they are happy they’re also doing well [economically].

“They see themselves as citizens of the world — [so they believe] immigration control is an atavistic and evil thing,” he added.