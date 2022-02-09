Corporate Special Interests Throw Support Behind Salazar Amnesty Plan

Corporate special interests are throwing their support behind an amnesty plan for illegal aliens, which would expand foreign visa worker pipelines as well, proposed by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) and six House Republicans.

On Tuesday, as Breitbart News reported, Salazar, along with a handful of Republican colleagues, introduced “The Dignity Act” to provide green cards to the nation’s 11 to 22 million. The bill’s co-sponsors are Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), John Curtis (R-UT), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (R-PR), Tom Reed (R-NY), and Peter Meijer (R-MI).

Most significantly, the amnesty plan includes an expansion of the H-2A and H-2B visa programs that bring tens of thousands of foreign visa workers to take blue-collar agricultural and nonagricultural American jobs each year.

Both visa programs have been used to cut wages by inflating the labor market.

“This is a thinly-veiled amnesty and cheap labor expansion program that will not mitigate the displacement of American workers that happens because of illegal immigration and loosely-regulated guest worker programs,” Center for the Immigration Studies’ Jessica Vaughan told Breitbart News.

The United States Chamber of Commerce — a donor to Salazar, Newhouse, Curtis, Sessions, Reed, and Meijer — praised the amnesty and foreign visa worker expansion. The Chamber represents some of the nation’s largest multinational corporations.

“This bill would help many companies that are struggling to meet their critical workforce needs,” the Chamber’s Neil Bradley said in a statement. “We look forward to working with her and her colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass these commonsense reforms to our nation’s broken immigration system.”

Likewise, the corporate-funded Niskanen Center announced that they are “excited to support” the amnesty and foreign visa worker expansion.

The Niskanen Center is heavily funded by multinational corporations like Google and mass immigration groups like the Facebook-linked FWD.us, the Shapiro Foundation, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, among others.

“Illegal aliens don’t do jobs Americans won’t do, they accept wages that Americans reject,” RJ Hauman, with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), told Breitbart News.

“And the reason wages are low is because the illegal alien and guest worker supply continues unabated,” Hauman said. “It’s a self-perpetuating cycle that needs to be broken with true immigration reforms, not amnesty.”

Salazar, in an interview with Fox News, called the amnesty plan an “invitation letter for the Browns, the Hispanics, the Latinos … welcoming them into the Republican Party…”

Hauman said, “that idea was rejected long ago.”

“After the 2012 autopsy, the Republican establishment thought amnesty was the ticket to the Latino vote. They were wrong,” Hauman said. “Latinos didn’t care and the base hated it. President Trump saw this as an opportunity and the rest is history.”

Vaughan said the amnesty plan “does not seem like a serious proposal” because it includes “all the worst elements of failed plans from the past…”

“If Republicans take back control of the House in 2023, we’re confident that this proposal will never see the light of day,” Hauman said.

Last month, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed not to consider any amnesty plans for illegal aliens should Republicans take back the House in this year’s midterm elections.

The amnesty violates that pledge — indicating that, assuming McCarthy is Speaker and sticks to his word, the proposal stands no chance in a GOP-run House led by McCarthy next Congress.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.