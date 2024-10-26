National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez blasted Vice President Kamala Harris (D) on Friday for her Houston, Texas, rally with celebrities as migrant crime threatens Americans.

“Thank you president. I really respect the fact that you came out to Texas to highlight migrant crime, illegal alien crime,” Perez told former President Donald Trump (R) during a news conference on Friday, according to Fox News:

“I wanna talk about the person that’s gonna be coming to Houston tonight, not to apologize or highlight illegal alien crime, but to party like a fool onstage with celebrities instead of apologizing to the families,” Perez continued:

This is somebody who likes to brag about being a former federal prosecutor who prosecuted transnational gangs and cartel members. So she knew better, President Trump, she knew better than most exactly the threat that these people, these animals, create. The threat that they bring to our communities that will harm our families. And these scumbags listed here on these pictures here are part of the Kamala crime wave. And because of that, the Kamala crime wave has devastated cities. President Trump strikes fear in the enemies of America. That is the type of leadership that we need in this country. Just recently the criminal cartels have green-lit firing on border patrol agents. They would have never done that under President Trump because they know he would send a message that if you touch a single hair on a border patrol agent I will eradicate you. That’s the strength and leadership we need from President Trump, not the clowns that are running for president on the Democratic ticket.

On Friday evening in Houston, singer Beyoncé backed Harris’s bid for the White House during a rally that was mostly focused on abortion, Breitbart News reported.

The singer did not perform at the event, the outlet noted, adding that “Harris used her speech to amplify the abortion-laden political messaging pumping through the sound system through the night.”

Video footage shows Beyoncé introducing Harris who, moments later, walked out onto the stage:

In a social media post following the event, Harris thanked the singer for appearing:

Critics later tore into the establishment media for inaccurately promoting the singer’s appearance at the event where she did not sing or dance for the crowd, per Breitbart News. The outlet noted Harris has “little chance of winning” Texas.

“In the final month of the campaign, Harris has focused on holding events with rich and famous supporters in solid blue states. She has not done as much campaigning on the ground in swing states,” the article stated.

“Trump, in contrast, has conducted multiple events a day throughout crucial swing states,” it concluded.