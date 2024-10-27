Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Saturday criticized Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos after his newspaper snubbed Vice President Kamala Harris (D) with a non-endorsement.

While speaking to New Yorker editor David Remnick during the magazine’s festival, Cheney said, “On the issue of the Washington Post, look, first of all, it’s fear,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Cheney continued:

When you have Jeff Bezos apparently afraid to issue an endorsement for the only candidate in the race who’s a stable responsible adult because he fears Donald Trump, that tells you why we have to work so hard to make sure that Donald Trump isn’t elected. And I think also, why we ought to not forget what has happened, forget who’s taken brave and courageous stands. And I canceled my subscription to the Washington Post, just saying.

Breitbart News on Friday cited the Post‘s editorial board when it reported the newspaper would not endorse Harris.

“It will be the first time in 36 years that the paper has not endorsed a presidential candidate, a blow to Harris who is already suffering from not being endorsed by the L.A. Times, her hometown paper,” the article read, noting the move allegedly involved Bezos “who reportedly ordered the non-endorsement with the early vote trends appearing to favor former President Donald Trump. Bezos, the owner of the paper, has several large contracts with the U.S. government.”

Meanwhile, members of the mainstream media and the Democrat party are up in arms due to the Post‘s decision, according to Breitbart News. The outlet also reported that many celebrities rushed to cancel their Post and Times subscriptions after the newspapers did not endorse Harris.

In addition, Breitbart News noted that “Washington Post editor-at-large Robert Kagan resigned from his job on Friday after the paper announced that it would not be endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.”

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently endorsed former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, Breitbart News reported October 14.