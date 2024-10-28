Illinois House Democrat Ripped for Never Giving Up His War on Women

Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) is up for reelection in a highly contested swing seat against Republican opponent Jerry Evans, and it seems Foster’s top campaign issue of women’s rights makes him a hypocrite, Republicans say.

Foster, a far-left Democrat, has a dubious relationship with women.

Foster voted in 2021 for House Resolution 5, the so-called “Equality Act” that made participation in any athletic program effectively co-ed, rendering it “unlawful to differentiate among girls and women in sports on the basis of sex for any purpose.” The bill essentially allowed men to compete against women in sports, such as track, swimming, and boxing.

Hate has no home here. #EqualityAct Posted by Bill Foster on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Foster’s attack on women is underscored by his marital history, which includes a divorce in 1996 from his then-wife Ann C. Foster, who accused him of physical and emotional abuse, according to documents obtained by Breitbart News.

Ann C. Foster sought a restraining order against him and charged that he “pushed, shoved and caused physical abuse and emotional harm” and put her in fear for herself and the couple’s young children.

Kathy Salvi, chair of the Illinois Republican Party, told Breitbart News that Foster should apologize for his misconduct.

“Bill Foster should come clean and apologize for his disgusting history of domestic violence in light of National Domestic Violence Awareness month,” she said. “I hope that Ann Foster, along with the millions of victims of domestic violence, find closure.”

“Bill Foster has gone through great pains to keep from addressing his past,” Salvi continued. “When he ran for Congress, he had Ann, his first wife and the victim of his brutality, retract her statement by what appears to be, giving her employment. As an attorney, I know that judges do not grant restraining orders without probable cause.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.