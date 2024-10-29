Report: Harris to Make Closing Campaign Pitch — Give Me Another Chance

Vice President Kamala Harris’s closing pitch on Tuesday will feature a request for four more years of power to fix the problems facing America, a report detailed.

Harris’s closing argument, scheduled to be delivered in front of the White House on the National Mall, is meant to counteract why many Americans feel worse off today than four years ago under former President Donald Trump.

Recent Gallup polling shows 52 percent of Americans feel worse off today than they did under Trump.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board on average, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Harris’s closing pitch juxtaposes her message of casting Trump as a “fascist” and Hitlerian tyrant bent on destroying the nation.

“There’s a big difference between he and I,” Harris said Monday about her closing speech. “If he were elected, on day one he’s going to sit in the Oval Office working on his enemies list. On day one, if I am elected, which I fully expect to be, I will be working on behalf of the American people on my to-do list.”

Politico reported on Harris’s scheduled speech Tuesday night:

In her speech, which is expected to draw the vice president’s largest audience between now and when polls close on Election Day, Harris will not focus her remarks on democracy and Jan. 6, according to a senior campaign official. But with the White House in the background, the venue will serve as an implicit reminder. And Harris will draw a broader contrast with Trump, arguing explicitly that Trump is focused on himself and his “enemies” list, while she will prioritize her “to-do” list to lower costs and help Americans, said the official, granted anonymity to speak candidly about a speech still in development. … The campaign believes the symbolic nature of the venue will bolster Harris’ closing message. Just as her team did with a stop in Houston last week to elevate abortion rights, they’re using Tuesday night’s location to telegraph a larger, national message: By returning to a site where Trump infamously delivered his speech on Jan. 6, 2021 in which he urged his followers to “fight like hell,” Harris aides say she has the perfect place to deliver a contrasting message about how she plans to govern. The tone of the speech is expected to be optimistic and forward-looking, as she works to outline what her presidency will look like and calls for Americans to “turn the page” on the Trump era — a line that has become a hallmark of her short campaign. She will vow to put the country first, above party and herself, and to serve for both Republicans and Democrats.