Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden clarified his statement that Trump supporters are “garbage” and disagreed with demonizing “people based on who they vote for.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump] supporters,” Biden said Tuesday.

Biden’s smear overshadowed Harris’s closing argument that night in which she said she would be a president for “all Americans.”

Harris, along with Walz, tried to spin Biden’s statement when asked by the media.

“Listen, I think that, first of all, he clarified his comments. But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris told reporters in Maryland:

Kamala on Defense! Says She “Strongly Disagrees” with Criticism of People Based on Who They Vote For

C-SPAN

Harris continued to explain away Biden’s comment, taking her off message with just five days until election day:

I’ve been very clear with the American public, I respect the challenges that people face. I respect the fact that we all have so much more in common than what separates us, and that most people want a president that understands that, that gets that and approaches their role of leadership that way. I’ve been very clear from my earliest years as a prosecutor.

“Do you sympathize with any voters who do feel offended by or insulted by the ‘garbage’ comment?” a reporter asked Harris, who dodged the question.

“I am ranked for President of the United States, I will be traveling to three states today,” she replied:

The White House, meanwhile, released a transcript of Biden’s smear and added an apostrophe to “supporters” and an em-dash to make it apparently change the meaning of Biden’s statement.

“There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national spokesperson, said Tuesday. Trump also posted a response shortly after midnight: While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.